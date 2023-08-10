DSC_0295.JPG

STURGIS, S.D. - You will see plenty of interesting fashion choices if you decide to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. One that you may see a lot of, facial hair. 

Thighbrush sponsors an annual contest at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally looking for the best beards in five categories. Those categories are: 

  • Papa Beard (Full Beard over six inches, natural)
  • Baby Beard (Full Beard under six inches, natural)
  • Double Dapper (Full Beard with Styled Mustache)
  • Beer Soakin’ Mustache (Natural Mustache)
  • Whiskerina (For the Ladies..Make a beard, draw a beard, use your braid...)

Check out these photos from the 2023 Thighbrush Beard and Mustache Contest. 

