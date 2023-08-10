STURGIS, S.D. - You will see plenty of interesting fashion choices if you decide to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. One that you may see a lot of, facial hair.
Thighbrush sponsors an annual contest at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally looking for the best beards in five categories. Those categories are:
- Papa Beard (Full Beard over six inches, natural)
- Baby Beard (Full Beard under six inches, natural)
- Double Dapper (Full Beard with Styled Mustache)
- Beer Soakin’ Mustache (Natural Mustache)
- Whiskerina (For the Ladies..Make a beard, draw a beard, use your braid...)
Check out these photos from the 2023 Thighbrush Beard and Mustache Contest.