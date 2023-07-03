STURGIS, S.D. - The 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is quickly approaching. If you are a local to the area or planning on attending from out of the area, it is important to be prepared. We have put together this guide to help you be as prepared as you can be to have a safe and fun time. Here are 10 things you need to know before you attend the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Full History of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
1930s-1940s:
In 1938, the first Sturgis Motorcycle Rally took place in Sturgis, South Dakota. It was a small gathering organized by the Jackpine Gypsies motorcycle club, primarily consisting of races and stunts.
World War II interrupted the rally's progression, leading to a hiatus from 1942 to 1945.
1950s-1960s:
In the early 1950s, the rally gained popularity as motorcyclists from across the country started flocking to Sturgis for a week of racing, hill climbs, and friendly camaraderie.
In 1961, the rally's duration expanded to a full week, accommodating the growing number of attendees.
1970s-1980s:
The 1970s witnessed significant changes in the rally's atmosphere, as the event embraced the counterculture movement. Motorcycle enthusiasts from different backgrounds, including outlaw motorcycle clubs, gathered at Sturgis.
In 1976, the Sturgis Rally celebrated its 36th anniversary, marking a milestone in its history.
By the 1980s, the rally had transformed into a multi-day festival featuring music concerts, vendors, and a wide range of activities beyond traditional motorcycle racing.
1990s-Present:
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gained international recognition during the 1990s, attracting riders from various countries.
In the 2000s, attendance at the rally reached record-breaking numbers, with hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists converging on Sturgis each year.
The rally has continued to evolve, incorporating new elements such as charity events, bike shows, and organized rides through the scenic Black Hills region.
Despite occasional controversies and challenges, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally remains a staple event in the motorcycling community, celebrating the spirit of freedom, adventure, and camaraderie.
Official Rides Scheduled for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Mayor's Ride: Saturday, August 5, 9:00 a.m.
Host: City of Sturgis (Led by Sturgis' Mayor)
Cost: $150 Per Person
Age: 21+
Description: A ride through the Black Hills with a stop at Mount Rushmore and concluding at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park. Participants will receive a souvenir pack including a commemorative Jack Daniel’s Single-Barrel signed by the mayor, a 2023 Challenge Coin, 21st Annual Mayor's ride shirt, a Custer State Park pass, and other collectibles provided by the sponsors.
Medicine Wheel Ride: Sunday, August 6, 10:00 a.m.
Host: Medicine Wheel Ride
Cost: $50 per person
Everyone welcome
Description: A ride from Bear Bute State Park to Crazy Horse Memorial.
Police Chief's Ride: Wednesday, August 2, 9:00 a.m.
Host: City of Sturgis
Cost: $55 per person
Limited to 25 bikes
Description: A 3-4 hour ride through the northern Hills that ends with a luncheon. All proceeds go to a local charity of the Chief's choice.
Pearl's Girls Ride: Wednesday, August 9, 9:00 a.m.
Host: City of Sturgis (Led by city Councilor Beka Zerbst)
Cost: $45 per person
Limited to 25 bikes
Open to women only
Description: A 3-hour ride through the Hills, honoring the wife of the Sturgis Rally's founder, Pearl Hoel.
Veteran Warriors Ride: Friday, August 11, 11:30 a.m.
Host: Redrum Motorcycle Club and Society
Cost: $25 donation per person
Ride with a Local:
Multiple days, 9:00 a.m.
Sunday, August 6
Monday, August 7
Thursday, August 10
Friday, August 11
Cost: $45
Limited to 25 bikes per ride
Description: A local will guide you around the Black Hills on a 3-hour ride that concludes with lunch.
The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota's Black Hills attracts a multitude of visitors, offering a plethora of attractions and activities. Whether attending the rally or on a family vacation, travelers are encouraged to explore the scenic highways and historic towns of the Black Hills. The Peter Norbeck Scenic Byway, a local favorite, takes visitors on a 70-mile loop featuring Iron Mountain Road's pigtail bridges and granite tunnels, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Sylvan Lake, Needle's Eye, Cathedral Spires, Black Elk Peak, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Along the way, the towns of Custer, Hill City, and Keystone provide unique shops, dining options, and attractions. It is important to travel safely and allow extra time due to increased traffic during the summer months. Wildlife such as deer, elk, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats are common in the area, particularly during early morning and evening hours.
Buffalo Chip Campground: The Buffalo Chip Campground is a renowned destination for live music concerts during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It features multiple stages and showcases a wide range of musical genres, attracting numerous bands and artists to perform throughout the event.
Full Throttle Saloon: The Full Throttle Saloon is a popular venue frequented by attendees of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Known for its diverse entertainment options, it offers live music performances by well-known bands, creating an engaging and lively atmosphere for rally-goers.
Iron Horse Saloon: The Iron Horse Saloon holds a prominent position among the rally's venues, drawing in crowds with its live music offerings during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. With its large stage and energetic ambiance, this venue presents a diverse lineup of bands and artists, catering to various musical preferences.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Stage: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Stage is an outdoor stage situated in the heart of Sturgis. It serves as a focal point for live music performances, providing rally-goers with entertainment in the midst of the bustling atmosphere on Sturgis Main Street.
The Knuckle Saloon: The Knuckle Saloon is a well-regarded venue that offers live music performances during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Known for its lively ambiance, the establishment provides a spacious indoor and outdoor area where attendees can enjoy great music while socializing with fellow rally-goers.
Kickstands Campground and Venue: Kickstands is a favored destination among music enthusiasts attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This venue features live bands and offers a vibrant atmosphere where rally-goers can dance, enjoy a drink, and immerse themselves in the rally spirit.
Loud American Roadhouse: The Loud American Roadhouse is a renowned concert venue that attracts both local visitors and rally participants during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. With its indoor and outdoor stages, this establishment hosts a wide range of live music performances, showcasing both well-known and emerging artists.
Full Throttle Saloon: The Full Throttle Saloon holds an iconic status closely associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. As one of the rally's main attractions, it offers an impressive lineup of live bands and musicians, creating an electrifying atmosphere that captivates patrons exploring the venue's various entertainment options.
Shade Valley Camp Resort: Nestled amidst picturesque surroundings, Shade Valley Camp Resort provides rally attendees with a unique experience of live music. With its outdoor stage set against scenic backdrops, this venue offers an opportunity to relax, unwind, and enjoy the sounds of talented musicians amidst the natural beauty of the area.
Opening Ceremony: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off with a grand opening ceremony, featuring speeches, live music performances, and other festivities to mark the beginning of the event.
Beard and Mustache Contest: The Beard and Mustache Contest: sponsored by Thighbrush, is a competition where participants showcase their impressive facial hair creations. Categories may include Best Beard, Best Mustache, Best Styled Facial Hair, and more.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Photo Shoot: This event offers an opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to gather on Sturgis Main Street for a collective photo shoot. It allows participants to capture the spirit of the rally and create lasting memories.
Biker Breakfasts: Throughout the rally, various establishments and organizations host biker breakfasts, providing a hearty morning meal for riders to fuel up for their day's adventures. These breakfasts often feature a relaxed atmosphere and a chance for riders to socialize.
Tattoo Contests: Tattoo contests are held during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, allowing individuals to showcase their body art. Participants compete in categories such as Best Full Sleeve, Best Black and Gray Tattoo, Best Color Tattoo, and more.
Motorcycle Stunt Shows: Thrilling motorcycle stunt shows are a highlight of the rally, featuring skilled riders performing daring tricks, jumps, and acrobatics on their motorcycles. These shows provide exhilarating entertainment for rally attendees.
Poker Runs: Poker runs are organized rides where participants travel along a designated route, making stops at specific checkpoints to collect playing cards. At the end of the run, the participant with the best poker hand wins a prize.
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame recognizes and honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the motorcycle industry. The induction ceremony celebrates the achievements of these distinguished individuals.
What to know about driving from the South Dakota Department of Transportation:
Speed limits are reduced on the following highways:
Interstate 90 - The speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) Rapid City to west of exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.
S.D. Highway 34 - The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).
S.D. Highway 79 - The speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of S.D. Highway 34, north 1.95 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from 0.05 miles south of the intersection with Bighorn Road, north 0.8 miles (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).
Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the following locations:
Junction of S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance
Junction of S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis
During the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, downtown Sturgis becomes a lively gathering place for motorcycle enthusiasts. The streets are filled with motorcycles of various kinds. Vendors set up stalls offering motorcycle-related products and memorabilia. Visitors can explore a variety of shops, restaurants, and bars. Live music performances are held on stages throughout the area, providing entertainment for rally-goers.
Bikers, especially those tent-camping during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, should be prepared for a range of weather conditions. The rally takes place in August, so participants can generally expect hot and sunny weather.
However, it is important to be prepared for potential changes and fluctuations in weather. Rapid weather changes are not uncommon, and bikers should be ready for possible thunderstorms, rain showers, and hail storms. You will need to pe aware of the weather forecasts for the day and familiar with places that you can find shelter if needed.
It is advisable to pack appropriate gear such as rainproof jackets, waterproof tent covers, extra layers for colder nights, and proper footwear for varying conditions.
UDrive Tech LIVE Streaming keeps four webcams going year round that can be used to keep an eye on whats happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Look for these webcams to be embedded on our site as the Rally gets closer.
Things you need to know about the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Full History of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
1930s-1940s:
In 1938, the first Sturgis Motorcycle Rally took place in Sturgis, South Dakota. It was a small gathering organized by the Jackpine Gypsies motorcycle club, primarily consisting of races and stunts.
World War II interrupted the rally's progression, leading to a hiatus from 1942 to 1945.
1950s-1960s:
In the early 1950s, the rally gained popularity as motorcyclists from across the country started flocking to Sturgis for a week of racing, hill climbs, and friendly camaraderie.
In 1961, the rally's duration expanded to a full week, accommodating the growing number of attendees.
1970s-1980s:
The 1970s witnessed significant changes in the rally's atmosphere, as the event embraced the counterculture movement. Motorcycle enthusiasts from different backgrounds, including outlaw motorcycle clubs, gathered at Sturgis.
In 1976, the Sturgis Rally celebrated its 36th anniversary, marking a milestone in its history.
By the 1980s, the rally had transformed into a multi-day festival featuring music concerts, vendors, and a wide range of activities beyond traditional motorcycle racing.
1990s-Present:
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gained international recognition during the 1990s, attracting riders from various countries.
In the 2000s, attendance at the rally reached record-breaking numbers, with hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists converging on Sturgis each year.
The rally has continued to evolve, incorporating new elements such as charity events, bike shows, and organized rides through the scenic Black Hills region.
Despite occasional controversies and challenges, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally remains a staple event in the motorcycling community, celebrating the spirit of freedom, adventure, and camaraderie.
Official Rides Scheduled for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Mayor's Ride: Saturday, August 5, 9:00 a.m.
Host: City of Sturgis (Led by Sturgis' Mayor)
Cost: $150 Per Person
Age: 21+
Description: A ride through the Black Hills with a stop at Mount Rushmore and concluding at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park. Participants will receive a souvenir pack including a commemorative Jack Daniel’s Single-Barrel signed by the mayor, a 2023 Challenge Coin, 21st Annual Mayor's ride shirt, a Custer State Park pass, and other collectibles provided by the sponsors.
Medicine Wheel Ride: Sunday, August 6, 10:00 a.m.
Host: Medicine Wheel Ride
Cost: $50 per person
Everyone welcome
Description: A ride from Bear Bute State Park to Crazy Horse Memorial.
Police Chief's Ride: Wednesday, August 2, 9:00 a.m.
Host: City of Sturgis
Cost: $55 per person
Limited to 25 bikes
Description: A 3-4 hour ride through the northern Hills that ends with a luncheon. All proceeds go to a local charity of the Chief's choice.
Pearl's Girls Ride: Wednesday, August 9, 9:00 a.m.
Host: City of Sturgis (Led by city Councilor Beka Zerbst)
Cost: $45 per person
Limited to 25 bikes
Open to women only
Description: A 3-hour ride through the Hills, honoring the wife of the Sturgis Rally's founder, Pearl Hoel.
Veteran Warriors Ride: Friday, August 11, 11:30 a.m.
Host: Redrum Motorcycle Club and Society
Cost: $25 donation per person
Ride with a Local:
Multiple days, 9:00 a.m.
Sunday, August 6
Monday, August 7
Thursday, August 10
Friday, August 11
Cost: $45
Limited to 25 bikes per ride
Description: A local will guide you around the Black Hills on a 3-hour ride that concludes with lunch.
Photo: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Facebook
Things to see
The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota's Black Hills attracts a multitude of visitors, offering a plethora of attractions and activities. Whether attending the rally or on a family vacation, travelers are encouraged to explore the scenic highways and historic towns of the Black Hills. The Peter Norbeck Scenic Byway, a local favorite, takes visitors on a 70-mile loop featuring Iron Mountain Road's pigtail bridges and granite tunnels, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Sylvan Lake, Needle's Eye, Cathedral Spires, Black Elk Peak, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Along the way, the towns of Custer, Hill City, and Keystone provide unique shops, dining options, and attractions. It is important to travel safely and allow extra time due to increased traffic during the summer months. Wildlife such as deer, elk, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats are common in the area, particularly during early morning and evening hours.
Music Venues during the Rally
Buffalo Chip Campground: The Buffalo Chip Campground is a renowned destination for live music concerts during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It features multiple stages and showcases a wide range of musical genres, attracting numerous bands and artists to perform throughout the event.
Full Throttle Saloon: The Full Throttle Saloon is a popular venue frequented by attendees of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Known for its diverse entertainment options, it offers live music performances by well-known bands, creating an engaging and lively atmosphere for rally-goers.
Iron Horse Saloon: The Iron Horse Saloon holds a prominent position among the rally's venues, drawing in crowds with its live music offerings during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. With its large stage and energetic ambiance, this venue presents a diverse lineup of bands and artists, catering to various musical preferences.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Stage: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Stage is an outdoor stage situated in the heart of Sturgis. It serves as a focal point for live music performances, providing rally-goers with entertainment in the midst of the bustling atmosphere on Sturgis Main Street.
The Knuckle Saloon: The Knuckle Saloon is a well-regarded venue that offers live music performances during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Known for its lively ambiance, the establishment provides a spacious indoor and outdoor area where attendees can enjoy great music while socializing with fellow rally-goers.
Kickstands Campground and Venue: Kickstands is a favored destination among music enthusiasts attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This venue features live bands and offers a vibrant atmosphere where rally-goers can dance, enjoy a drink, and immerse themselves in the rally spirit.
Loud American Roadhouse: The Loud American Roadhouse is a renowned concert venue that attracts both local visitors and rally participants during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. With its indoor and outdoor stages, this establishment hosts a wide range of live music performances, showcasing both well-known and emerging artists.
Full Throttle Saloon: The Full Throttle Saloon holds an iconic status closely associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. As one of the rally's main attractions, it offers an impressive lineup of live bands and musicians, creating an electrifying atmosphere that captivates patrons exploring the venue's various entertainment options.
Shade Valley Camp Resort: Nestled amidst picturesque surroundings, Shade Valley Camp Resort provides rally attendees with a unique experience of live music. With its outdoor stage set against scenic backdrops, this venue offers an opportunity to relax, unwind, and enjoy the sounds of talented musicians amidst the natural beauty of the area.
Special Events to attend
Opening Ceremony: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off with a grand opening ceremony, featuring speeches, live music performances, and other festivities to mark the beginning of the event.
Beard and Mustache Contest: The Beard and Mustache Contest: sponsored by Thighbrush, is a competition where participants showcase their impressive facial hair creations. Categories may include Best Beard, Best Mustache, Best Styled Facial Hair, and more.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Photo Shoot: This event offers an opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to gather on Sturgis Main Street for a collective photo shoot. It allows participants to capture the spirit of the rally and create lasting memories.
Biker Breakfasts: Throughout the rally, various establishments and organizations host biker breakfasts, providing a hearty morning meal for riders to fuel up for their day's adventures. These breakfasts often feature a relaxed atmosphere and a chance for riders to socialize.
Tattoo Contests: Tattoo contests are held during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, allowing individuals to showcase their body art. Participants compete in categories such as Best Full Sleeve, Best Black and Gray Tattoo, Best Color Tattoo, and more.
Motorcycle Stunt Shows: Thrilling motorcycle stunt shows are a highlight of the rally, featuring skilled riders performing daring tricks, jumps, and acrobatics on their motorcycles. These shows provide exhilarating entertainment for rally attendees.
Poker Runs: Poker runs are organized rides where participants travel along a designated route, making stops at specific checkpoints to collect playing cards. At the end of the run, the participant with the best poker hand wins a prize.
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame recognizes and honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the motorcycle industry. The induction ceremony celebrates the achievements of these distinguished individuals.
Photo: Thighbrush Facebook Page
What to know about driving from the South Dakota Department of Transportation:
Speed limits are reduced on the following highways:
Interstate 90 - The speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) Rapid City to west of exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.
S.D. Highway 34 - The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).
S.D. Highway 79 - The speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of S.D. Highway 34, north 1.95 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from 0.05 miles south of the intersection with Bighorn Road, north 0.8 miles (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).
Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the following locations:
Junction of S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance
Junction of S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis
Junction of S.D. Highway 34 and Ft. Meade Way
Junction of S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385
Junction of U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 385
S.D. Highway 34/79 and 11th Street
I-90 exit 32 WB ramp
I-90 exit 55 EB ramp
I-90 exit 32 EB ramp
S.D. Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive
S.D. Highway 34/79 and Nellie Avenue
Photo: SD DOT Facebook
Military Appreciation Day
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes a day each year to honor the military veterans among them. This year, Tuesday, August 9 has been chosen as that day.
No events this year have been announced but in past years it has featured a program beginning in the early afternoon that ends with a flyover of B-1 bombers.
Photo: Sturgis VFW Facebook
What's happening downtown?
During the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, downtown Sturgis becomes a lively gathering place for motorcycle enthusiasts. The streets are filled with motorcycles of various kinds. Vendors set up stalls offering motorcycle-related products and memorabilia. Visitors can explore a variety of shops, restaurants, and bars. Live music performances are held on stages throughout the area, providing entertainment for rally-goers.
Photo: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Facebook
What's the weather like?
Bikers, especially those tent-camping during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, should be prepared for a range of weather conditions. The rally takes place in August, so participants can generally expect hot and sunny weather.
However, it is important to be prepared for potential changes and fluctuations in weather. Rapid weather changes are not uncommon, and bikers should be ready for possible thunderstorms, rain showers, and hail storms. You will need to pe aware of the weather forecasts for the day and familiar with places that you can find shelter if needed.
It is advisable to pack appropriate gear such as rainproof jackets, waterproof tent covers, extra layers for colder nights, and proper footwear for varying conditions.
How do I watch from afar?
UDrive Tech LIVE Streaming keeps four webcams going year round that can be used to keep an eye on whats happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Look for these webcams to be embedded on our site as the Rally gets closer.