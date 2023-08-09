STURGIS, S.D. - A day at the 2023 Rally that stayed mostly dry saw people getting out and enjoying the sun.
Among the activities scheduled on Tuesday was the annual Military Appreciation Day where the Rally takes a day to honor veterans attending the festivities.
Also, Governor Kristi Noem joined in to further promote the "Freedom Works Here" campaign. The themed stock car will be present at the Buffalo Chip for the rest of the Rally.
Check out the photos from NewsCenter1's coverage of Day 5 of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.