Heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills? Or, are you from the area and just looking for something to do?
Don't miss out on exploring some of the region's top attractions while you're here! We've put together a list of 13 must-see spots that showcase the natural wonders and cultural heritage of this area. From national parks and monuments to wildlife encounters and fascinating geological sites, these attractions offer a perfect blend of adventure and exploration.
So rev up your engines and get ready to experience the best of the Black Hills during your visit to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally!
The Badlands: Located near Wall, South Dakota, the Badlands is a rugged national park characterized by its distinct geological formations, including canyons, pinnacles, and buttes. Visitors can explore its vast expanse of eroded terrain, witnessing the beauty of layered rock formations and unique wildlife. The park offers opportunities for hiking, photography, and nature observation, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the natural wonder of the region.
Bear Country USA: Bear Country USA is a wildlife park located just outside of Rapid City. The park provides a natural habitat for a variety of North American wildlife, with a focus on black bears. Visitors can drive through the park to observe the animals up close in their spacious enclosures, offering an educational and immersive experience with the region's native fauna.
Black Hills Institute of Geological Research: The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research is a scientific organization and museum based in Hill City, South Dakota, within the Black Hills. The institute is renowned for its paleontological discoveries and research, particularly its contributions to the study of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. It offers educational exhibits and programs, showcasing fossils and artifacts, providing visitors with valuable insights into the ancient history of the area and the Earth.
Crazy Horse: Crazy Horse is a monumental mountain carving in progress located near Custer, South Dakota. It honors the Oglala Lakota warrior, Crazy Horse, who played a significant role in the history of Native Americans. When completed, the sculpture will depict Crazy Horse mounted on a horse with his arm outstretched. It aims to be the world's largest sculpture and serves as a symbol of Native American culture and resilience. Visitors can view the ongoing work and learn about the cultural significance of the project at the Crazy Horse Memorial Visitor Center.
Fossil Preparation Lab - Badlands: The Fossil Preparation Lab in the Badlands of South Dakota is a facility dedicated to the meticulous cleaning, restoration, and study of fossils found in the region. Operated by paleontologists and experts, the lab provides visitors with an opportunity to witness the delicate process of fossil preparation through viewing windows. It offers valuable insights into the scientific work behind uncovering and preserving the ancient remains of prehistoric life that once inhabited the Badlands area.
Jewel Cave: Jewel Cave is a significant natural wonder and one of the world's longest known caves. It is located near Custer, South Dakota. Visitors can explore its intricate passages adorned with stunning calcite crystals, forming the "jewels" that give the cave its name. Guided tours offer an opportunity to marvel at the unique underground formations, learn about the cave's geological history, and appreciate the delicate ecosystem that exists within its depths.
Mammoth Site: The Mammoth Site is an archaeological site located in Hot Springs, South Dakota. It is a prehistoric sinkhole that contains an exceptional concentration of mammoth fossils. Excavations at the site have revealed the remains of Columbian and woolly mammoths, as well as other Ice Age fauna. Visitors can tour the indoor facility built over the excavation area, observing paleontologists at work and learning about the ancient ecosystem and the fascinating history of these extinct giants.
Mount Rushmore: Mount Rushmore is a famous national monument located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It features the sculpted faces of four U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Carved into the granite mountainside, the monument serves as a symbol of American democracy and national pride. Visitors can view the massive sculptures from designated viewing areas and learn about the history and significance of this iconic landmark.
Needles Highway: Needles Highway is a scenic drive located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. This 14-mile-long road winds through spectacular rock formations, narrow tunnels, and breathtaking landscapes. It offers stunning views of unique granite spires known as "Needles," which rise from the earth's surface. The highway provides an unforgettable driving experience, attracting tourists and nature enthusiasts alike.
Reptile Gardens: Reptile Gardens is a popular wildlife attraction situated in Rapid City, South Dakota. It is one of the largest reptile zoos in the world, showcasing a diverse collection of reptiles and exotic animals. Visitors can observe a wide range of snakes, alligators, lizards, and other reptiles up close in naturalistic habitats. In addition to the reptile exhibits, the park also features bird shows and interactive displays, offering an educational and entertaining experience for all ages.
Wall Drug: Wall Drug is a well-known tourist destination located in Wall, South Dakota. Originally a small pharmacy in the 1930s, it has grown into a sprawling complex of shops, restaurants, and attractions. The establishment gained fame for its iconic billboards along highways, enticing travelers with free ice water and 5-cent coffee. Today, visitors can explore various themed shops, enjoy homemade donuts, take photos with life-sized statues, and experience the nostalgic charm of this famous roadside stop.
Wildlife Loop: Wildlife Loop is a scenic drive in Custer State Park, South Dakota. It offers visitors a chance to observe a diverse range of wildlife in their natural habitat, including bison, pronghorn, deer, and various bird species. The loop takes travelers through picturesque landscapes and open grasslands, providing ample opportunities for wildlife sightings and photography. It is a popular attraction for nature enthusiasts and those seeking to experience the beauty and wildlife of the Black Hills region.
Wind Cave: Wind Cave is a significant national park located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It is one of the longest and most complex caves in the world, known for its unique boxwork formations. Guided tours offer visitors a chance to explore the cave's underground wonders, including its delicate calcite formations and rare cave features. Above ground, the park's prairie landscape provides opportunities for wildlife viewing and outdoor activities, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and cave enthusiasts alike.
Photo: NPS Website
Photo: Jewel Cave Facebook
Photo: Reptile Gardens Facebook
Photo: Wall Drug Facebook
