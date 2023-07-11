STURGIS, S.D. - Rev your engines and get ready for an unforgettable journey. The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is fast approaching and we want to make sure you are prepared.
This guide provides an overview of the official rides and recognized loops for riders attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. These routes offer scenic landscapes, historic landmarks, and unique experiences that highlight the best of the Rally and its surroundings.
From rides along the Needles Highway and Spearfish Canyon to visits to Mount Rushmore and Devil's Tower, riders can choose from a variety of adventures that combine the open road with appreciation for the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage.
The guide includes essential information on registration, timings, costs, and any specific requirements for each ride. Whether you're a seasoned rally attendee or a first-time visitor, this resource will help you select rides that align with your preferences and ensure an enjoyable experience at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The Mayor's Ride
The City of Sturgis hosts the Mayor's Ride during the Sturgis Motorcycle rally, which takes place on Saturday, August 5 at 9:00 a.m. Led by Sturgis' Mayor, this ride offers an exciting experience for motorcycle enthusiasts. To participate, individuals must be 21 years or older and pay a fee of $150 per person.
The ride takes participants through the stunning Black Hills, providing an opportunity to soak in the picturesque scenery. Along the route, riders make a stop at the iconic Mount Rushmore, adding a touch of historical significance to the journey. The ride concludes at the State Game Lodge located in Custer State Park.
As a special memento, participants receive a souvenir pack that includes various collectibles provided by the sponsors. This pack includes a commemorative Jack Daniel's Single-Barrel bottle personally signed by the mayor, symbolizing the exclusivity of the event. Additionally, participants receive a 2023 Challenge Coin, a 21st Annual Mayor's ride shirt, and a Custer State Park pass.
The Mayor's Ride during the Sturgis Motorcycle rally offers a thrilling adventure through the scenic Black Hills, combining the joy of riding with notable landmarks and a unique assortment of collectibles, creating an unforgettable experience for motorcycle enthusiasts.
The Medicine Wheel Ride, taking place on Sunday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m., is a motorcycle ride open to all individuals. The ride is hosted by the Medicine Wheel Ride organization and requires a fee of $50 per person to participate.
The journey begins at Bear Butte State Park, offering riders an opportunity to appreciate the natural beauty of the surroundings. From there, participants embark on a scenic ride that leads them to the renowned Crazy Horse Memorial. This iconic monument serves as a symbol of Native American culture and heritage.
The Medicine Wheel Ride provides a unique experience for motorcycle enthusiasts, allowing them to enjoy the thrill of the ride while also appreciating the significance of the Crazy Horse Memorial. Whether riding solo or with a group, participants can join this memorable adventure and create lasting memories along the way.
The City of Sturgis hosts the Police Chief's Ride during the Sturgis Motorcycle rally, which takes place on Wednesday, August 2 at 9:00 a.m. This exclusive ride is limited to 25 bikes, providing a more intimate and personalized experience for participants. The cost to join the ride is $55 per person.
The Police Chief's Ride offers a 3-4 hour journey through the northern Hills. Riders have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the landscapes while enjoying the freedom of the open road. The ride culminates with a luncheon, providing a chance for participants to connect, share stories, and create friendships.
One of the distinctive aspects of the Police Chief's Ride is its charitable focus. All proceeds from the event are directed towards a local charity handpicked by the Police Chief. By participating in this ride, individuals not only enjoy an adventure but also contribute to the betterment of the local community.
The Pearl's Girls Ride, organized by the City of Sturgis and led by city Councilor Beka Zerbst, takes place on Wednesday, August 9 at 9:00 a.m. This special ride, exclusively for women, offers a unique opportunity to pay tribute to Pearl Hoel, the wife of the founder of the Sturgis Rally. The cost to participate is $45 per person, and the event is limited to 25 bikes, ensuring an intimate and supportive environment.
The Pearl's Girls Ride is a 3-hour journey through the scenic Hills, providing participants with a chance to experience the beauty of the surroundings while creating lasting memories. This ride not only celebrates the legacy of Pearl Hoel but also recognizes the invaluable contributions of women in the motorcycle community.
By joining the Pearl's Girls Ride, participants become part of a cherished tradition that honors the strength, passion, and camaraderie of women riders. It offers an opportunity for women to come together, share their love for motorcycles, and forge connections that transcend the boundaries of age and background.
The Pearl's Girls Ride during the Sturgis Motorcycle rally is a testament to the significant role played by women in the motorcycle world. Through this ride, participants can embrace the spirit of adventure, celebrate female empowerment, and pay homage to the remarkable woman behind the Sturgis Rally's founding, Pearl Hoel.
The Veteran Warriors Ride is organized by the Redrum Motorcycle Club and Society, and it is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 11 at 11:30 a.m. This ride aims to honor and support veteran warriors. To participate, individuals are required to make a donation of $25 per person.
The Veteran Warriors Ride provides an opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts and supporters to come together and show their appreciation for veterans. Led by the Redrum Motorcycle Club and Society, this ride emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the sacrifices made by veterans and expressing gratitude for their service.
By joining this ride and making a donation, participants actively contribute to supporting veterans and recognizing their invaluable contributions. The event fosters a sense of unity among riders who share a common respect for those who have served their country.
The Veteran Warriors Ride is a meaningful and impactful way to honor and support veterans, allowing participants to demonstrate their gratitude and support through their presence and contributions.
The "Ride with a Local" is a series of motorcycle rides available on multiple days during the Sturgis Motorcycle rally. These rides take place at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 6; Monday, August 7; Thursday, August 10; and Friday, August 11. Each ride is limited to 25 bikes, ensuring a personalized experience for participants. The cost to join each ride is $45 per person.
During the 3-hour ride, a local guide will lead participants through the scenic Black Hills, providing valuable insights and showcasing the region's hidden treasures. The ride concludes with a satisfying lunch, offering riders an opportunity to relax, connect with fellow participants, and enjoy a meal together.
The "Ride with a Local" is a fantastic way for motorcycle enthusiasts to explore the Black Hills during the Sturgis Motorcycle rally. With the guidance of a knowledgeable local, riders can expect an enjoyable journey filled with breathtaking views and the chance to build connections with fellow riders.
Starting from Sturgis, this loop ride begins by heading south towards Mount Rushmore, then continues through the scenic hills towards Wyoming. In Wyoming, the ride includes visits to Sundance and Beulah, known for hosting the largest biker pig roast. To conclude the day, the route takes riders back through the northern Black Hills, returning to Sturgis.
From Sturgis, the journey takes you to Bear Butte, a revered spiritual retreat for Native Americans. Continuing south, you'll venture through the remarkable landscape of Badlands National Park. Prepare to be awestruck by the otherworldly scenery that may make you feel like you've arrived on a different planet!
Departing from Sturgis, the ride begins with a pleasant journey through the scenic northern hills, leading into Wyoming. Upon reaching Sundance, a short detour takes you north to the magnificent Devils Tower. Heading back, the loop continues through the higher elevations of the Northern Black Hills, passing through Lead and Deadwood, before finally returning to Sturgis via Boulder Canyon.
Setting off from Sturgis, the ride takes you along the eastern portion of the Black Hills, providing a picturesque experience on the renowned Needles Highway. Along the way, you have the option to visit the captivating Wind Cave National Park, followed by a delightful cruise through the scenic Custer State Park. Don't miss the opportunity to stop and admire the iconic Crazy Horse sculpture, a monumental work in progress that continues to captivate visitors.
Leaving Sturgis, you'll enjoy a scenic drive up Boulder Canyon to Deadwood, a historic town. From there, you'll continue through Lead and enter the picturesque Spearfish Canyon. Make sure to stop at the Spearfish Canyon Lodge in Savoy for lunch. Heading north, you'll reach Belle Fourche, home of the Black Hills Roundup Rodeo. On your way back to Sturgis, you'll experience the serene and pristine countryside surrounding St. Onge in the northern hills.
Click through this gallery to see the 10 things that you need to know about the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

#1: History of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
#3: What Attractions to See
The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota's Black Hills attracts a multitude of visitors, offering a plethora of attractions and activities. Whether attending the rally or on a family vacation, travelers are encouraged to explore the scenic highways and historic towns of the Black Hills. The Peter Norbeck Scenic Byway, a local favorite, takes visitors on a 70-mile loop featuring Iron Mountain Road's pigtail bridges and granite tunnels, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Sylvan Lake, Needle's Eye, Cathedral Spires, Black Elk Peak, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Along the way, the towns of Custer, Hill City, and Keystone provide unique shops, dining options, and attractions. It is important to travel safely and allow extra time due to increased traffic during the summer months. Wildlife such as deer, elk, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats are common in the area, particularly during early morning and evening hours.
#4 Where to see Concerts during the Rally
Buffalo Chip Campground: The Buffalo Chip Campground is a renowned destination for live music concerts during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It features multiple stages and showcases a wide range of musical genres, attracting numerous bands and artists to perform throughout the event.
Full Throttle Saloon: The Full Throttle Saloon is a popular venue frequented by attendees of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Known for its diverse entertainment options, it offers live music performances by well-known bands, creating an engaging and lively atmosphere for rally-goers.
Iron Horse Saloon: The Iron Horse Saloon holds a prominent position among the rally's venues, drawing in crowds with its live music offerings during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. With its large stage and energetic ambiance, this venue presents a diverse lineup of bands and artists, catering to various musical preferences.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Stage: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Stage is an outdoor stage situated in the heart of Sturgis. It serves as a focal point for live music performances, providing rally-goers with entertainment in the midst of the bustling atmosphere on Sturgis Main Street.
The Knuckle Saloon: The Knuckle Saloon is a well-regarded venue that offers live music performances during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Known for its lively ambiance, the establishment provides a spacious indoor and outdoor area where attendees can enjoy great music while socializing with fellow rally-goers.
Kickstands Campground and Venue: Kickstands is a favored destination among music enthusiasts attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This venue features live bands and offers a vibrant atmosphere where rally-goers can dance, enjoy a drink, and immerse themselves in the rally spirit.
Loud American Roadhouse: The Loud American Roadhouse is a renowned concert venue that attracts both local visitors and rally participants during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. With its indoor and outdoor stages, this establishment hosts a wide range of live music performances, showcasing both well-known and emerging artists.
Full Throttle Saloon: The Full Throttle Saloon holds an iconic status closely associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. As one of the rally's main attractions, it offers an impressive lineup of live bands and musicians, creating an electrifying atmosphere that captivates patrons exploring the venue's various entertainment options.
Shade Valley Camp Resort: Nestled amidst picturesque surroundings, Shade Valley Camp Resort provides rally attendees with a unique experience of live music. With its outdoor stage set against scenic backdrops, this venue offers an opportunity to relax, unwind, and enjoy the sounds of talented musicians amidst the natural beauty of the area.
#5: What Special Events to Attend
Opening Ceremony: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off with a grand opening ceremony, featuring speeches, live music performances, and other festivities to mark the beginning of the event.
Beard and Mustache Contest: The Beard and Mustache Contest: sponsored by Thighbrush, is a competition where participants showcase their impressive facial hair creations. Categories may include Best Beard, Best Mustache, Best Styled Facial Hair, and more.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Main Street Photo Shoot: This event offers an opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to gather on Sturgis Main Street for a collective photo shoot. It allows participants to capture the spirit of the rally and create lasting memories.
Biker Breakfasts: Throughout the rally, various establishments and organizations host biker breakfasts, providing a hearty morning meal for riders to fuel up for their day's adventures. These breakfasts often feature a relaxed atmosphere and a chance for riders to socialize.
Tattoo Contests: Tattoo contests are held during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, allowing individuals to showcase their body art. Participants compete in categories such as Best Full Sleeve, Best Black and Gray Tattoo, Best Color Tattoo, and more.
Motorcycle Stunt Shows: Thrilling motorcycle stunt shows are a highlight of the rally, featuring skilled riders performing daring tricks, jumps, and acrobatics on their motorcycles. These shows provide exhilarating entertainment for rally attendees.
Poker Runs: Poker runs are organized rides where participants travel along a designated route, making stops at specific checkpoints to collect playing cards. At the end of the run, the participant with the best poker hand wins a prize.
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame recognizes and honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the motorcycle industry. The induction ceremony celebrates the achievements of these distinguished individuals.
#6: What to know about driving from the South Dakota Department of Transportation
Speed limits are reduced on the following highways:
Interstate 90 - The speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) Rapid City to west of exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.
S.D. Highway 34 - The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).
S.D. Highway 79 - The speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of S.D. Highway 34, north 1.95 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from 0.05 miles south of the intersection with Bighorn Road, north 0.8 miles (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).
Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the following locations:
Junction of S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance
Junction of S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis
#7: Military Appreciation Day
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes a day each year to honor the military veterans among them. This year, Tuesday, August 9 has been chosen as that day.
No events this year have been announced but in past years it has featured a program beginning in the early afternoon that ends with a flyover of B-1 bombers.
#8: What's happening downtown?
During the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, downtown Sturgis becomes a lively gathering place for motorcycle enthusiasts. The streets are filled with motorcycles of various kinds. Vendors set up stalls offering motorcycle-related products and memorabilia. Visitors can explore a variety of shops, restaurants, and bars. Live music performances are held on stages throughout the area, providing entertainment for rally-goers.
#9: What's the weather like?
Bikers, especially those tent-camping during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, should be prepared for a range of weather conditions. The rally takes place in August, so participants can generally expect hot and sunny weather.
However, it is important to be prepared for potential changes and fluctuations in weather. Rapid weather changes are not uncommon, and bikers should be ready for possible thunderstorms, rain showers, and hail storms. You will need to pe aware of the weather forecasts for the day and familiar with places that you can find shelter if needed.
It is advisable to pack appropriate gear such as rainproof jackets, waterproof tent covers, extra layers for colder nights, and proper footwear for varying conditions.
#10: How do I watch from afar?
UDrive Tech LIVE Streaming keeps four webcams going year round that can be used to keep an eye on whats happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Look for these webcams to be embedded on our site as the Rally gets closer.
They say the perfect movie doesn't exist. Those people haven't seen Stone Cold from 1991.
Picture this...A biker gang known as the Brotherhood is planning on assassinating the district attorney. Joe Huff (1980's football star Brian Bosworth) an undercover cop must infiltrate the gang and save the day.
This movie is a big bowl of cheesy goodness. With awesome explosions, bike stunts, and an amazing performance by Lance Henriksen as the main baddie, this movie has it all.
If you don't come away from the movie with the urge to dress in leather and join a motorcycle club you weren't paying attention.