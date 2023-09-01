RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help has been undergoing recent renovations. St. Joseph's Hall has been in the plans since 2018 and harkens back to the original dedication of the Cathedral.
I was able to take a tour of the construction zone and speak with Father Brian Christensen about the project. When asked about the expected completion date, Father Brian said with a smile that they were hoping for a Christmas gift this year. However, they aren't expecting to schedule events in the new space until January of 2024.
The building was said to represent faith "in steel and stone".
“It comes from our Bishop McCarty when he was here on May 7th, 1963, when the original cathedral was being dedicated. And he said that a church building is a manifestation of faith in steel and stone" said Father Brian, "This building obviously is built for generations to come. And so, it is a real act of faith. So, steel and stone is a real manifestation of our faith here at the cathedral”
Father Brian said that much of all three has gone into the building of this addition. The stone for the outside of the building was taken from the same Minnesota quarry as the original building.
The congregation has paid for the addition themselves. Thus far, they have raised around $7,000,000. Father Brian said that more is still to come.
Father Brian said that their intention was to build something that would last, "Until Jesus returns." The ceilings are going to be made of walnut which the church already purchased. They wanted to get all of their materials at once in anticipation of rising materials costs and supply chain issues.
St. Joseph's hall is expected to seat 400 individuals at round tables. The facility will have a new kitchen, restrooms, and three large projector screens to serve a variety of needs. The ceilings in the middle section will be 16 feet high with the side sections to be 12 feet.
Check out the photos from the construction.
Father Brian also mentioned that a few smaller buildings that are no longer needed would be demolished. They will be turned into around 54 more parking spots. Something that Father Brian knows that his congregation will greatly appreciate.