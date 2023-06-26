WorldAtlas has been on the internet all the way back in 1994 and have been one of the longest running sites on the internet. In that time they have provided many services including maps, weather and travel resources.
As part of those travel services, they recently released a list of the seven friendliest towns in South Dakota. Scroll down to see what towns made the list.
South Dakota's friendliest towns
Hill City
"Despite the “City” in its name, Hill City is really a most humble town with just some 872 permanent residents. Established in the 1870s (though long inhabited by many indigenous peoples), Hill City is a welcoming place for all ages where cute shops, restaurants, and other local galleries give one a true feeling of Anytown, USA. And for the rail enthusiast, a stop in Hill City would never be complete without a visit to not one but two very special attractions. Stop by the South Dakota State Railroad Museum for an interactive look at the evolution of the steam engine and its role in American history, while at the Black Hills Central Railroad a ride on a genuine 1880s rail car definitely transports one back through time."
Spearfish
"The town of Spearfish was founded in 1876 and today boasts a population of just over 12,000 inhabitants. Situated in the Black Hills Region, the town is a great place for the outdoors afficionado where splendid opportunities for hiking, biking, camping, and fishing in the surrounding forested area are truly special experiences. And with its hot summer and mild winter temperatures, Spearfish is indeed an outdoor lover’s paradise. Meanwhile visitors can explore the beautiful campus of Black Hills State University or spend an afternoon at the DC Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery for an interactive look at conservation efforts in this part of the State."
Custer
"Seat of the same named county, Custer is another outdoor dream whose hot weather and close access to some of South Dakota’s best natural surroundings make it a wonderful place to discover. Founded in 1875 and now home to nearly 2,000 people, the town is near the famed Custer State Park where splendid opportunities for mountain climbing, biking, and hiking can all be enjoyed. In addition Custer’s charming main street is full of great local restaurants, special boutique shops and loads of welcoming locals always ready to show off the best of their town and its unique South Dakotan character."
Mitchell
"
Mitchell is the seat of Davison County and was incorporated back in 1883. Today the home of just over 15,000 residents, the town and surrounding area has great forested land where camping and picnicking are always popular. Meanwhile in the town itself, visitors can explore the Dakota Discovery Museum to learn more about the State’s indigenous history and development in the 19th century. And of course no visit to Mitchell would be complete without a stop at the famed Corn Palace!
Completed in 1921, this multipurpose arena (which attracts up to 500,000 visitors a year) is one of the most visually delightful sights in all of America. With an exterior adorned with crop art made from corn and other local grains, no two visits are ever the same here. Constantly changing designs and patterns, this Moorish Revival building is indeed a very special landmark that no visitor to South Dakota will want to miss."
Johnnie Laws // Shutterstock
Wall
"The town of Wall is a true definition of small town charm and though it may only have just 700 inhabitants, its friendly vibe cannot be denied. Just a short 10 minute drive from the Badlands National Park, spectacular explorations of prehistoric geological rock formations make this an excursion not to be missed. Meanwhile in the town proper, visitors can explore an assortment of local restaurants and shops all with their own unique character. This includes the famed Wall Drug Store established in 1931. Here fun cowboy themed boutiques, food vendors, an art gallery, and more can be found. And do not forget to pose with the giant 80 foot dinosaur statue!"
Pierre
"Despite serving as the State Capital of South Dakota, Pierre remains a relatively small town with just over 14,000 residents. Indeed Pierre is the second least populated capital city in the United States, yet its charm and natural beauty ensure its place as one of the most beautiful locales in South Dakota. Situated on the banks of the Missouri River, visitors can visit the splendid State Capitol Building (1910) and its wonderful architecture all while in the vicinity of the calm river waters.
Meanwhile in the downtown historic district a number of preserved 19th century buildings and other great restaurants and stores can be enjoyed in a most charming atmosphere. And of course for the nature enthusiast a visit to the LaFramboise Island Nature Area is sure to please. Here visitors can discover more about the region’s history and see the place where the famed duo of Lewis and Clark began to chart during their expeditions."
Deadwood
"The seat of Lawrence County, Deadwood was founded in the 1870s and was once a bustling gold mining town with more than 25,000 inhabitants. Today just over 1,000 people call this historic community home that in its entirety was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Indeed visitors here are in for a most unique time travel experience that brings a slice of 19th century America vividly to life. Explore a number of preserved buildings and other landmarks or spend an afternoon at the Adams Museum for a fascinating voyage into Deadwood’s gold mining past. Meanwhile at the Mount Moriah Cemetery a number of wild west burial sites can be viewed including such famous figures like Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane."
"Whether it is Wild West history, beautiful natural surroundings, or simple small town charm, visiting the State of South Dakota is always full of great memories to be made. Though it has a sparse population, the vastness of the “Mount Rushmore State” only adds to its allure and visitors will find plenty of friendly locales to visit on their journey here. From the beautiful sights of Pierre to the majesty of Mitchell’s Corn Palace, the towns of South Dakota are indeed wonderful places of discovery ready to showcase the very best of the Midwestern United States." -WorldAtlas