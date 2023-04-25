RAPID CITY, S.D.– In front of students and faculty, South Dakota Mines unveiled the school's new glassblowing lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Department of Materials and Metallurgy Lecturer Katrina Donovan and Glassblower Toni Gerlach explain what this new program means for students and staff.
What is the glassblowing lab?
The new glassblowing lab is a place where students will be able to, through the campus's Arts and Engineering program, receive hands-on instruction from glassblower Toni Gerlach in making art pieces with glass as they continue to apply their knowledge and pursue a degree in their fields of study. Made possible by a grant from the National Science Foundation, students also have access to pottery and blacksmithing courses that also blend both art and science together.
Why is glassblowing relevant to students at the school?
According to Gerlach, the students will be working with glass to develop better understandings of chemicals and their properties. "They are doing some reverse engineering to actually figure out what chemical properties these colors have," she explained. "And I am really excited to kind of learn a little bit more about the scientific part of our colors and just with the relationship that we are going to be building between the two." In Gerlach's experience, colors do not mix as easily as they do with materials such as paint or markers. Mixing blue and red will not give you purple, she says. And through the work students will carry out, students will be able to apply and better understand chemicals and their compounds while creating pieces to keep.
What are faculty members saying?
During the ribbon-cutting, faculty members and students showed up to see the unveiling along with live demonstrations from Gerlach and students in the metallurgy department. "I am a teacher, an educator," Donovan said. "So I am always in front of the class and it has been such a beautiful opportunity for me to work with Toni"