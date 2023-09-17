RAPID CITY, S.D. - Punkin' Chuckin' is a cherished tradition at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival in Rapid City. South Dakota Mines, renowned for its inventive students and brilliant ideas, has organizations preparing different ways to squash the competition.
"School of Mines does Punkin' Chunkin' downtown for the Fall Festival and School of Mines students and even some high school teams compete against each other, building trebuchets launching pumpkins up to 300 feet." Said Haiden Studer, President of the Super Mileage organization. This will be the team’s first time competing at this event.
The Steel Bridge team, having previous experience in the competition, is revamping their trebuchet from the previous year to provide their members with an opportunity to hone essential skills.
"Last year we had the biggest wooden flywheel trebuchet in the world, as far as I know. This year we're re-manufacturing part of the trebuchet out of steel, and that gives our members some good practice on the welder.” Alex Colgan, the trebuchet technician for the Steel Bridge team, mentioned. “And this year we're planning on winning." He added.
It is the job of the competitors to create the design of their trebuchets, build it, and test it out. Some years the design might not work, but with every redesign, they have the potential to change the outcome. And that is what the Baja-SAE team hopes to do this year.
"On the previous year, we went for more of a wooden design trebuchet. Last year it kind of broke during the competition. So, this year [we are] going [for] more of a steel beam trebuchet with a counterweight on the end to sling that pumpkin as far as we can." Said Bayler Larson, Vice President for Baja-SAE.
For the past two years, the Robotics team has won the grand title. They are hoping to achieve that again, but still enjoy some friendly competition. "We have been participating in this competition for about 10 years and we are currently on a winning streak. We have won for the past 2 years, and we hope to keep that going this year" Robotics trebuchet team leader, Jacob Decker, said. He followed up by saying: "May the best team win."
You can watch these teams and more compete at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival on Saturday the 23rd. More information about the festival can be found on their website.
Check out the photos from last year’s Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival below.