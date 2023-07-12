RAPID CITY, S.D.-- A local figure skater was honored Tuesday for an accomplishment few in the country earn. During a ceremony at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena Rapid City's Joelle Simpson was honored as South Dakota's first quadruple gold medalist. Joelle achieved this by passing four testing tracks and earning gold in each. This accomplishment is the figure skating equivalent of earning a black belt in martial arts. A graduate of Stevens High School, Joelle has performed at Main Street Square in Rapid City, Outlaw Square in Deadwood, as well as at Rapid City Rush and Badland Sabers games.
Joelle offered some advice for younger figure skaters with high aspirations in South Dakota. "I know South Dakota is a small state, but there are resources now like virtual tests that can allow people in rural areas to achieve high levels of skating as well. So I would say never to give up and always work hard and you can achieve anything."
A banner honoring Joelle's accomplishment was hung at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. Next fall she'll will be skating with the Twin-City-based synchronized skating team, the Northernettes.