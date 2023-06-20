RAPID CITY, S.D. - SLAMABAMA is one of those rare acts that can bring your venue the best of both worlds. Their North-Meets-South approach to music allows them to smoothly bridge the gap between Country and Rock. Authentic Southern vocals combined with "big city" showmanship will keep your audiences happy...regardless of what kind of music they love.
SLAMABAMA will be playing Rapid City's Summer Nights June 22 at 6 p.m. at the corner of 7th and St. Joseph Streets in downtown Rapid City.
