SILVER CITY, S.D.– The annual Silver City Social took place on Sunday, benefitting the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department as they look to purchase new gear and equipment to continue serving the community.
Residents and visitors made their way to the Historical Society building for the always-popular pie and ice cream social. Besides food, there was a silent auction and a raffle, with all proceeds going to the department. "Without a tax base, our 42 square mile fire district– we do mutual aid with other surrounding departments. It's just important we have that available to us to be able to help out and take care of those needs," Fire Chief Phil Schlief said. Silver City's next fundraiser, the Firefighters Booya, will be held September 30 and will also be at the historical society building on Silver City Road.