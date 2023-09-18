BROOKINGS, S.D. - The South Dakota Humanities Council announced on September 15, 2023, that Shelly C. Lowe (Navaho), Chair, National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), will visit South Dakota and its 2023 Festival of Books. This year’s festival is scheduled for September 22-24 in Deadwood, S.D.
Chair Lowe will moderate the panel, “Writing about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons,” on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 p.m. (MT) at the Deadwood Holiday Inn Express. That evening, she will speak at 7:00 p.m. in the Martin & Mason Hotel. Her tour also includes site visits at Crazy Horse Memorial and Maȟpíya Lúta/ Red Cloud Indian School and The Heritage Center in Pine Ridge, S.D.
“Chair Lowe’s visit to South Dakota is an honor. She uses her visits to engage with local communities to think about how the humanities can positively impact their lives,” said SDHC Executive Director Ann Volin. “Having her join activities with the busy Festival of Books means many chances to meet South Dakotans.”
Chair Lowe, a Navajo Nation citizen from Ganado, Arizona, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 2, 2022, and sworn into office on February 14, 2022. She previously served in various other prestigious capacities, including Executive Director of the Harvard University Native American Program, Assistant Dean in the Yale College Dean's Office, and Director of the Native American Cultural Center at Yale University.
Chair Lowe also served as the Graduate Education Program Facilitator for the American Indian Studies Programs at the University of Arizona for six years. In 2015, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as a member of the NEH, and in 2021, President Joe Biden appointed her to serve as chair of the NEH.
The NEH is an independent federal agency that was created in 1965. It is one of the largest sponsors of humanities programs in the United States, and its grants typically go to cultural institutions, such as museums, universities, libraries, public television, radio stations, and individual scholars. These grants help facilitate teaching and learning in institutions of education at all levels, support scholars in their independent and original research, and strengthen endeavors to explore and expand the humanities in communities at the local, state, and federal levels.
The South Dakota Festival of Books is the state’s signature literary event. This year’s Festival, the 21st, will feature nearly 70 local, regional, and national writers, illustrators, scholars, and others who actively participate in the generation of art, literature, and humanities. Attendees will have access to conversations, presentations, panel discussions, book signings, and special events.
“We’re thrilled to share our state’s vibrant literary culture with Chair Lowe during the Festival of Books,” said Jennifer Widman, Festival director. “It’s especially meaningful to have her visit this year, when we are exploring the heartbreaking issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons in several featured programs.”
For more information and a complete schedule of events for the 2023 South Dakota Festival of Books, please visit the SDHC website (www.sdhumanities.org) or call the SDHC office at 605-688-6113.