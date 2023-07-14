RAPID CITY, S.D. - There are few things as thrilling as the roar of an engine flying around a track. The Black Hills Corvette Classic brings motorists from around the United States together in the Black Hills annually for a weekend of Corvette themed fun.

About the BHCC

The Black Hills Corvette Classic (BHCC) holds the esteemed title of being the longest-running Corvette event in the nation. Since its inception in 1971 by the Sioux Falls Corvette Club, this annual event has been organized and operated by dedicated volunteers, and 2023 marks its 52nd year. The BHCC draws Corvette enthusiasts from across the United States and Canada to join in the celebration of America's beloved sports car.

"The Corvette is about seven-years-old this year. So, it's longstanding history, the passion that everybody has, not just in the Corvette world, but for any car that's been around that long has has just grown. There's people here that saw these cars when they were growing up and and always thought 'we need to have a Corvette' because that's just the coolest thing they saw going down the street. And so, there's a lot of people that want to be here to get that opportunity to have their car and take it out and show what it does and show it off a little bit and use it what it's intended for," said Mike Rovere, member of the Black Hills Sports Car Club.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of activities, including group rides, seminars, races, vendor exhibits, and live entertainment. The festivities kicked off at Jerry's Chevrolet in Beresford, SD, with an opening event before the caravan of Corvettes made its way to Spearfish. Along the way, participants have the opportunity to visit various attractions, adding to the adventure of the journey.

Friday's autocross

One of the highlights of the BHCC is the autocross event, where participants can showcase their driving skills on a mini road course set up in the Young Center Black Hill State parking lot. According to Rovere, autocross allows Corvette owners to have fun, lay down fast lap times, and engage in friendly competition. "It's just about having fun," Rovere said.

When it comes to tips on maneuvering through the course, Barry Konken, longtime Corvette enthusiast, provides some helpful advice.

"It looks intimidating. There's lots and lots of cones. But, you know, you just keep your car between the cones and know it's really a safe place. These cars have extraordinary capabilities. I mean, they blow you away. It's a safe place to do it rather than the roads, which you have beautiful roads out here," Konken said.

Friday morning brought many of the drivers out to the Young Center parking lot at Black Hills State University. Check out these photos from Friday's Autocross.