RAPID CITY, SD--  Plans for the proposed water park in Sturgis have been whittled down to three concepts. Residents and the city council got their first view of the concepts Monday night. All three concepts have roughly the same amenities but with different layouts. The Adventure Park is planned to go on a 77-acre parcel of land south of I-90 Exit 32. The park will contain various structures, a beach area, and open water for kayaks and tubing.

Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush says the idea was hatched from an initial concept for a splash pad or outdoor pool but citizens will get more for their money with the adventure park. Bush says, "Looking at it initially, dollar-wise, it was was very equal or less money than what may be spent on an actual waterpark."

The concepts are on display in the Sturgis City Hall lobby and there are comment cards for residents to give their thoughts. You can also concepts and submit an opinion HERE.

Chief Photographer

Dave Kidd was born in Rapid City but spent a good chunk of his life living in several different states while his father served in the United States Air Force. During this time, he also lived in Turkey for a little more than two years (1989-1991) where he was able to experience the people and culture. Around 1996, Dave’s family moved back to Rapid City to be closer to family and has lived here ever since, becoming a 2000 graduate of Stevens High School.

In 2004 Dave began his career in media as photojournalist in Rapid City. Over his 12-year career he has covered stories all over the Hills ranging from human interest pieces to breaking news. In 2015 he joined the NewsCenter1 team as a photojournalist and in the spring of 2016 accepted the position of assignment editor. In the fall of 2019 Dave accepted a new roll in the position of Chief Photographer with NewsCenter1.

During his spare time, Dave enjoys taking trips to the Black Hills National Forest for a scenic drive or hike with his wife Autumn and daughter Ella. Dave also enjoys doing landscape and nature photography.

 