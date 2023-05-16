RAPID CITY, SD-- Plans for the proposed water park in Sturgis have been whittled down to three concepts. Residents and the city council got their first view of the concepts Monday night. All three concepts have roughly the same amenities but with different layouts. The Adventure Park is planned to go on a 77-acre parcel of land south of I-90 Exit 32. The park will contain various structures, a beach area, and open water for kayaks and tubing.
Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush says the idea was hatched from an initial concept for a splash pad or outdoor pool but citizens will get more for their money with the adventure park. Bush says, "Looking at it initially, dollar-wise, it was was very equal or less money than what may be spent on an actual waterpark."
The concepts are on display in the Sturgis City Hall lobby and there are comment cards for residents to give their thoughts. You can also concepts and submit an opinion HERE.