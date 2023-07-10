LEAD, S.D.– The Sanford Underground Research Facility held its fifteenth annual Neutrino Day open house on Saturday.
With the bulk of their research taking place almost a mile below the earth's surface, the open house gives visitors the chance to learn about the work being done. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in hoist-room tours, family activities, and even live chats with scientists working underground. The research lab's visitor center was the main area for visitors, but several locations across the city also hosted activities.
Organizations across the Black Hills also participated, including Black Hills Energy and South Dakota Mines. "We have new partners and new sponsors every single year, and our sponsors do an incredible job of helping us support this and making it free for everyone," Communications Specialist for the Sanford Underground Research Facility Erin Woodward said. "You do not have to pay for a single thing when you come to Neutrino Day. So we are so grateful for all of our sponsors and our partners who come and help us host hands-on activities, host demonstrations, and share the research that they are doing at other locations with our community."
And if you missed the event on Saturday, Woodward says that next year's Neutrino Day is scheduled for July 13