RAPID CITY, S.D. – For around 30 years, the Rushmore Cup in Rapid City has brought soccer teams across multiple surrounding states together for one of the area's largest soccer tournaments. And despite the rain on Saturday postponing play for a day, players and tournament officials still managed to make things happen.
"We pretty much were able to use most of our fields. We had part of them closed off, but then we had to move some games over to Sioux Park to help the congestion and save some of our fields here," Black Hills Rapids Club Manager Casha Roberts said. The Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club is the host of the tournament every year and works together with local organizations to make things happen. "So that part of it wasn't too bad because most of them dried out enough with being off of them all day yesterday. So luckily we were still able to use a good majority of our fields."
161 teams featuring players ages seven to 19 were at the tournament this year, with players from across the state of South Dakota along with North Dakota, Colorado, and Wyoming. Due to the weather, Roberts says that around 200 games had to be relocated to the Sioux Park location. Some teams even had to play three games today to make up for the day they missed.
"We do have the contingencies within our rules and whatnot. So teams are always prepared, that if there's a chance with weather and stuff– to know what our plan is and how we shorten halves or things like that," she said. "We try to prepare the plan B, but normally we do not have to do it this major."
Some of the fields at the Dakota Fields complex still were a bit muddy, but Roberts says that going through a situation such as over the weekend helps to prepare in case it happens again. "As tournament director, I have not had to make major changes like this before. So moving forward we can have just a better plan of communication and when to cancel, when to postpone– those kinds of things," she explained. "As much as we don't want it to happen when it does, it helps us prepare for situations in the future and even figure out better ways to keep things rolling and get people in and out of here and home at a decent hour."