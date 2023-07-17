HERMOSA, S.D. - Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In has become a staple of the movie going experience in the Black Hills area. The only drive in theater around for miles, Roy's has bee n a great place to go catch a double feature. However, it seems that might be changing, at least for now.
Roy's announced on Monday that they had no plans to open for the 2023 summer season. No announcements as to why this may be have been given at this time.
It seems like it will be at least another year before you can catch a double feature under the stars.