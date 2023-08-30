HERMOSA, S.D. - Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In has been a part of the Hermosa community for many years, and now it seems like it might get some new owners. Roy's posted on Wednesday that their property located at 810 Tenaya St. in Hermosa is for sale.
The property is listed by Haley Moline Sommer with Keller Williams for $1.5 million. This price includes the 16.6 acres of commercial property, roughly $500,000 worth of equipment and the Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In name.
When it was announced that Roy's would not be reopening this summer, many people who have frequented the business for years were disappointed. Now, it seems that there is hope that we could see Roy's opening again.