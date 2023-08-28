RAPID CITY, S.D.– From the animals to the action, there is nothing quite like a rodeo. At the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City on Saturday, Monument Health's Special Rodeo gave children and adults with disabilities a chance to participate in South Dakota's official sport.
Every year during the Central States Fair and Black Hills Stock Show, Monument Health teams up with the community to make sure everyone gets to feel the excitement and energy of being a rodeo champion. "It is like visiting one of my dreams," Rodeo Participant Autumn said.
At the rodeo, participants get to compete in several different events, such as roping, bull riding, and horseback riding. To help participants navigate the arena, each person is paired up with a rodeo buddy. "Finding that connection when their participant chooses them as their rodeo buddy, it brings out a different side of people that we do not always get to see," Monument Health Community Relations Specialist Anna Whetham explained. "And it is so heartwarming and so pure, and we just do not get to see that in everyday life very often."
Autumn was paired with her friend Selena. The pair have known each other for a long time. Selena says that events like these give people like Autumn a chance to do the things they wish they could do. "It is all-inclusive to everyone, and organizers make sure everyone is involved and having a great day."
Working with community organizations and businesses, including NewsCenter1, activities and animals are brought to the Kjerstad Event Center at the fairgrounds for participants. According to Whetham, the bull and saddle bronc riding rigs along with the barrel racing equipment brought in for the rodeo are professional rodeo-grade equipment, and frequently used for practicing athletes. "And so that is the concept behind this, is we want this to feel as much as possible like a real rodeo that is meant for our participants,” Whetham added.
Whether it was saddling up to take a stick horse around the barrels with Black Hills State University athletes, getting the chance to go horseback riding, going eight seconds on a bull, or just enjoying the animals walking around the arena, the smiles of the rodeo participants faces said it all. "This is an incredible event," Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun said. "When you are here, you can just feel the joy and that is what it is all about."
How to get involved
As Anna Whetham explained, putting on the rodeo takes a great deal of effort across several different areas such as with logistics and community involvement. Volunteers are among the most important parts of putting the rodeo together. "Our plan is that we will have another one of these during the Black Hills Stock Show in January and then another one during the Central States Fair," she said. For anyone interested in volunteering to be part of the event, Monument Health has a signup sheet which can be found here. "So if someone does not happen to hear about it but wants to check and see if we have that signup sheet, they can go there."