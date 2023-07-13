PINE RIDGE, S.D. - Few things connect with people more than music does. Rock the Rez is hoping the use music to empower girls, two spirited, transgender and gender diverse youth.
April Matson is the Executive Director for Rock the Rez, an outreach camp that they helped start. Since 2016, Rock the Rez has held an annual camp somewhere on the Pine Ridge Reservation to build that community. Matson is currently the Outreach Coordinator for South Dakota Urban Indian Health in Sioux Falls but has a special place in her heart for the Pine Ridge community.
We sat down with Matson to discuss the camp that is currently happening at Pine Ridge Girls School and the organization itself.
Q: Can you tell me a little about Rock the Rez and your mission?
A: Our mission at Rock the Rez is to empower and uplift girls, two-spirited, transgender and gender diverse youth. We work with indigenous youth specifically out here in Pine Ridge. And then we'll also be going to Rosebud as well.