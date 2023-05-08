RAPID CITY, S.D.– Four of the five mayoral candidates in Rapid City's upcoming election met for a forum on Monday night at Calvary Lutheran Church for the faith-based community. Organizer and Communications Director for the Rapid City stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Amy Policky explains more on the reason for the event.
Why focus on the faith-based community?
According to Policky, the reason stems from giving residents that feel strongly about their faith a safe space for them to better understand the candidates and become more involved in preparing for the upcoming election.
"We have a large faith community in Rapid City, and they are very involved in volunteering and providing services. And even though there are a lot of forums, sometimes people are not comfortable attending them. And we felt people were comfortable attending church and would gather at church. And so we thought it would be a good idea to have interfaith forums for the mayoral candidates."
What were you hoping to hear from candidates?
Policky says that on top of hearing the candidates' main positions and points for their campaign, it was also important to hear how they will work to incorporate interfaith communities into their goal as she and and other representatives from different religious backgrounds work to make sure the religious community is well-represented during the election.
"I think after the election, we are really interested in bringing the faith community together and maybe continuing our coalition and figuring out ways we can specifically help the mayor to address some of the issues that were brought forward tonight."
What would bringing the faith community together look like?
Policky further explains that a support group made of up representatives from the different religious groups coming together would help advise the mayor on some of the biggest issues in the Rapid City area.
"We learned tonight a little bit about homelessness, about strengthening families and supporting people who maybe are struggling with not as strong of a family. Some public safety issues," she explained. "So we just feel like the faith community can be a support. And if we unite together, we can provide greater support."