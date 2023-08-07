RAPID CITY, S.D.– With riders continuing to arrive for the rally, visitors may not have someone to lean on if things go bad while they're here. That is where the partnership between Monument Health and the Christian Motorcyclists Association comes in.
"Ever since the CMA has been around, for 45 years, they started coming to these major rallies right away." First founded in 1975, members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association have always found ways to volunteer at events like the Sturgis Rally. And when accidents happen, they might be heading your way to help you out. "The hospital is really not prepared to handle that mass of people having outside issues, so we can step in there and find the motorcycle, find things that maybe got left in an ambulance or on the roadside and go looking for those, hold hands with them, pray, transport families or line up rides back to a campground and things like that," Member Roger Plath said. "So it is just a whole array of things and everyone's different."
For many years, volunteers from across the country with various backgrounds come together for the Sturgis Rally to assist Monument Health officials. And according to one volunteer, while they do not keep track of an exact number she estimates last year alone the number of people helped was in the hundreds, with all that are in the Black Hills this year ready to do it again.
"My husband and I have both been in motorcycle accidents, so we know what it is like to be in an ambulance," Cheryl Sorenson, a member from Wisconsin said. "being in the hospital, being cared for, and being scared. And so we, especially myself, like to be there for people to pay it forward."
"We come here from our daily lives and we learn things about ourselves. We learn things about our brothers that we work with," Washington member Gary Hooten said. "It improves our relationship with them, improves our relationship with God, and on our way home I feel that my spirit has been filled and I'm way better off for being here"