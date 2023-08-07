STURGIS, S.D. – For several years, volunteers from the nationwide Hellfighters Christian Ministries have gathered in Sturgis for the annual motorcycle rally.
The Mission at the Cross on Anna Street is open 24/7 through the rally, but President of the Chipley, Florida Hellfighters Chapter Richard Burke adds the blessings are only part of the services they provide and have provided for more than 15 years.
"Richard Headrick, the founder, he started the Hellfighters out here in Sturgis with a card table and some tracks that many years ago," Burke said.
Members provide visitors with anything they may need from food, help and even a blessing for the road. During their biker blessings, members gather with riders and pray for all involved to have a safe rally experience on and off of the roads.
"It's a dangerous thing out there on motorcycles. People don't see us saying we know that we're not mad at them, but they have a tendency to pull in," Burke said. "So we pray over safety for them while they ride, and we also pray that bike will be used for the Lord. You can find the worst person out there, but they want their bike blessed. And I think then I think it's security for them. They feel that blanket, and they may not admit it but they know God can protect them."