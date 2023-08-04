RAPID CITY, S.D. - In 2015, Red Horse Healing emerged as a trailblazing organization in the Black Hills, offering a unique blend of equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning opportunities. Owned by Bridget Williams, Red Horse Healing centers its practice on providing support for individuals experiencing trauma and those with sensory needs.
The heart of Red Horse Healing lies in its utilization of the Natural Life Friendship Therapy model, which places a strong emphasis on rhythm and regulation when addressing trauma. Through equine-assisted psychotherapy, the program creates a nurturing environment for individuals to navigate their emotions and build essential coping skills.
"Horses are really good at helping individuals with trauma just kind of being a prey animal and operating very similar to someone who's experienced trauma with their perspective and relationship building. They're a safe place to start building relationships for those who have difficulty with it, and then they can transition that to other areas of life," Williams said.
The process begins with clients choosing their own horse, which they name, ensuring a comfortable and non-triggering environment. The goal is to build a strong bond and connection with the chosen horse, a process that helps the clients extend these skills to other areas of their lives, such as school and work.
"We really promote sticking with that horse and creating that really strong bond and that really strong relationship and connection. So, yes, they have their own horse. They get to name them, and every week they get to continue building on the foundation of a strong, healthy relationship," said Sierra Stover, child and family therapist at Red Horse Healing.
Sessions at Red Horse Healing last approximately an hour, with most of the time spent interacting with the horses. The therapy encourages consent, teaching children to respect boundaries and fostering a deep understanding of emotions. The horses themselves come from various backgrounds, including rescues and family-owned horses, each with a unique story to share.
"When we go catch the horse, we really work off of consent. We want to teach our kids if the horses say no, that we respect that. Just like if a kid says, 'No, I don't want to hug' or 'No, I don't want this.' They learn that that's to be respected. And so, we process that as we're out in the pasture. And once the horse consents to the halter, we come back down to wherever we're going to work," explained Stover.
The positive impact of Red Horse Healing's work has shown itself, leading the organization to expand its services further. According to Williams, plans are underway to launch a new veterans program in November, catering to equine-assisted psychotherapy "for veterans, by veterans." The program will involve either a veteran therapist or a veteran horse specialist during the sessions, ensuring a supportive environment for those who have served.
To learn more about equine-assisted psychotherapy and support Red Horse Healing's mission, visit their Facebook page, Red Horse Healing. Donations, especially used or old boots, are always appreciated