RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Public Library sure knows how to get kids pumped up for summer reading! Check out these awesome photos of their staff dressed as their favorite children's book characters.
This Saturday, May 20 at 1:00 p.m. the library is throwing a Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff Party! There will be crafts, games, and special activities that will be put on by Rapid City community workers.
People representing the Rapid City Police Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Public Works, Rapid City Regional Airport, and The Monument will all have a special activity for kids to take home with them.
Kids can also sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge in the Community Room at the event.
Here's some more information about the Summer Reading Challenge provided by the library:
The library’s Summer Reading Challenge starts June 4! Children will read or be read to for 15 minutes a day for 25 days. When children have completed 25 days of reading, they can turn in their reading logs for a small prize and book. If children read for another 25 days they will receive another small prize and book, and be entered to win one of our grand prizes (like Lego sets, STEM kits, etc.)! Children can keep track of their reading using our reading log (attached for reference) or can do so digitally using the Beanstack app. Summer reading is a way to minimize summer learning loss – just by reading every day, children are better able to retain what they learned the previous school year and spend less time catching up at the beginning of the school year.
