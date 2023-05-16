HURON, S.D. – Free 2023 State Fair admission passes are now available for the Read & Win program.
The State Fair is partnering with schools and public libraries to promote youth reading and honor outstanding academic achievement. The Read & Win program encourages summer reading as an incentive to children of all ages across the state to earn free admission to the State Fair. This unique opportunity can complement current reading programs or serve as the foundation for new reading activities.
Registration information can be found online here or by contacting the State Fair office in Huron at 605-353-7340. To be eligible for free youth passes, please register no later than Monday, August 21.
The Read & Win program is sponsored by Ag Performance.
The 2023 South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, August 30. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, or visit http://www.sdstatefair.com