RAPID CITY, S.D. - It's now been 22 years since the 9-11 attacks, a day all Rapid City firefighters are reminded of every day. Several of the Rapid City Fire Department's vehicles display "Keep back 343 feet." It's not a typical number for sure but it serves as a reminder of the sacrifice made by first responders on 9-11. 343 New York City firefighters died in the line of duty and the reflective display is RCFD's way to pay homage to their fellow firefighters.
Division Chief Brian Povandra hopes that when the public sees the number on their vehicles they take a moment to remember that sacrifice. RCFD Fire Operations Division Chief Brian Povandra says, "341 names in addition to the 343 that have been placed on the wall of remembrance due to the events that day. So I hope the public just takes a second and realizes that first responders are out there looking out for them and they're willing to lay their lives down."
RCFD has been displaying 343 since 2017. Since then the fleet has put the number on nine of its vehicles.