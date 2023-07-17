RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether you knew it or not, Sunday, July 16 was National Ice Cream Day, with the month of July by extension also celebrated as National Ice Cream Month! And to celebrate the delicious treat, visitors to Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe in Rapid City shared some of their favorite flavors and more.
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
For me personally, I am torn between Blackberry Sweet Corn ice cream from Santa Cruz, California's Penny Ice Creamery and the Tropical Splash ice cream at Armadillos. However, there are an endless amount of flavors to try and come up with. Check out what visitors out and about in Rapid City revealed as their favorites!
Armadillos Co-owner Austin Brummer
The Smikle and Gurich families
Evelyn and Jennifer
Teagan, Kendall, and Blakely
Donna Kinsley and Della Mader
What is your go-to topping of choice?
While ice cream by itself is delicious, sometimes it tastes even better with some sweet or savory additions. And while some choices might come together for the perfect Sundae (see what I did there?), the combinations are limitless. See what visitors to Armadillos said are their favorite additions!