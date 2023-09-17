RAPID CITY, S.D. - Over the weekend, at Rushmore Hall in the Monument, the Rapid City Rifle Club hosted its September gun show, continuing its mission to promote responsible gun ownership and emphasize the importance of proper firearm training.
Proceeds from the gun show contribute to the funding of the club's essential youth programs, including the Junior Pellet and Junior .22 programs. The club also aspires to establish an air rifle range for youth shooters.
Lee Rohrer, the Rifle Club's secretary, said, "We would like to get this youth shooting program with an air rifle range going. And it’s been a dream of mine for 40, 50 years. And I’m hoping that we can maybe get this moving."
This year's event had approximately 180 vendors. Vendors offered a wide array of items, including ammunition, antiques, hunting apparel, and, of course, firearms. Many of the vendors were local collectors looking to share their collections.
Attendees of the gun show had the opportunity to engage in trades, negotiations, and purchases with the sellers.
For those who missed the September gun show, the Rapid City Rifle Club has another event on the horizon. Their second gun show of the year is scheduled for December 2 and 3 at the Monument. To learn more about the club, programs, and upcoming events, visit the Rapid City Rifle Club website.
Check out some of these photos from the event below.