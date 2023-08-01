RAPID CITY, S.D. – Race to the library for the Super Mario Back-to-School Party! On August 12 at 1 p.m. in the upstairs area join the library staff for Mario Party and Mario Kart-themed mini-games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Game your way to an epic "gold coin" collection!
Compete against yourself or a friend in Mario's Mini Games, like the Rainbow Road Sphero Race, Yoshi's Revenge, and the Piranha Pipe Toss. So, put on your Mario-themed wear and get ready for a day of Mario Madness!
For more information about upcoming library events visit: https://rapidcitylibrary.org/events