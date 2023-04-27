RAPID CITY, S.D.– Since March, a construction crew has been hard at work on building the first phase of a series of bocce courts for both recreational and competitive use. Landscape Designer for the city of Rapid City Melissa Petersen gives an update on their progress.
What is bocce?
Bocce is a sport that has existed in some way or form for thousands of years, with roots as far back as Ancient Egypt. The sport however is associated with Italy as its country's founder Giussepi Garibaldi is considered to be the creator of the sport as it is known today. And even with its long history, the sport is still played across several countries on multiple continents. According to the Special Olympics, bocce ranks as the third most popular sport in their organization, right behind soccer and golf.
The rules of bocce are fairly simple. Two teams of one, two, or four players are formed and given four bocce balls each and play on a court. With a coin toss, players determine which team will be the first to roll that pallino, or target ball.
When rolling the pallino players must be behind the foul line, which extends 10 feet from the ends of the court on both sides. Once the pallion is in play, the goal is for players to get their bocce balls as close to the pallino as possible in order to score points. In order to determine how far a ball is from the pallino, distances must be measured. In the event that balls from both teams are of equal distance from the pallino, no points are awarded and a new round, or "frame" is started. Winners are determined when a team scores a certain number of points. According to the World Bocce League, a player or team needs to score 16 points to win.
When will the courts in Rapid City be finished?
According to Petersen, the first of a three-phase plan is scheduled to be completed as early as July. The first phase will include eight courts for use by both Special Olympics athletes and the general public, though the project is intended specifically for Special Olympics programs. "The second phase would be adding another four and a shelter for shade– just for comfort while people are there. And then adding a kind of plaza area," she explained. "The third phase would be four more bocce courts, so 16 in total. We are still looking for funding for those phases two and three. So that is kind of to be determined at this point, but we have a design for them."