RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City's first ever cardboard boat races will take place this Saturday, June 10.
City Parks and Recreation is hosting the event at the Roosevelt Swim Center in the 50 meter pool, where participants can enter through the parking lot.
Racers will have the chance to pit their card board and duct tape builds against each other for the chance to win one of three awards: fastest boat, the titanic -- for the boat that sinks the fastest -- and best design.
Lindsey Myers, Parks and Recreation Specialist for Rapid City laid out the rules, "You have to have two people in your boat. You can have a land crew of two people, mon, dad, grandma and grandpa – whomever. They can help you get in the boat, get out of the boat, no push-offs are allowed.”
Myers also said people will need a life jacket and swimwear incase their boat sinks.
She said the new event is part of an effort to bring some new activities to the city over the summer.
"I've seen this event in other communities and other states, and I said, ‘Why not? Lets give it a shot.’ It’s something different that we haven’t done, and we wanted to start thinking outside of the box for different events.”
The race will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday morning, with the first boat launching at 10 a.m.
Registration is free and the city has extended the deadline to the end of the day on Wednesday, June 7. A full list of rules is available at rapidcity.activityreg.com