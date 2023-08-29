RAPID CITY, S.D. - Adam Fiekens, the general manager of the Cheyenne Boulevard McDonald's in Rapid City, was honored on Tuesday with the prestigious Ray Kroc Award. Presented by Jeff Banks, Franchise Business Partner at McDonald's Corporation, the award recognizes Fiekens' exceptional leadership and community contributions.
Mr. Banks said, "Now, this award is very prestigious. So you are right at the top 1% of all the general managers in the United States."
Among 395 McDonald's managers from 70 global markets selected for the award, Fiekens' dedication to excellence sets him apart. Mr. Bank's had more to say about Fiekens' impact on his employees.
"I saw the write-up that was done on you for this organization and just some of those attributes that you bring to the table. The values that you embrace, the leadership that you embrace. You have probably touched every person in this restaurant today to help them grow and develop as well."
The Ray Kroc Award is accompanied by a cash prize, trophy, and an invitation to the McDonald's Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain—an acknowledgment of Fiekens' achievements.
Fiekens' selection stems from his commitment to the community and his management prowess. He actively participates in McDonald's food donation program, providing breakfast to local children during holidays. He also collaborates with a local program aimed at rehabilitating youth offenders, showcasing his community-driven mindset.
His engagement extends to education, as demonstrated by the McTeacher nights he regularly hosts. These events not only support local Rapid City teachers but underline Fiekens' dedication to education.
Amidst thousands of contenders, Fiekens' emphasis on community, education, and leadership placed him ahead. His journey to the Ray Kroc Award underscores his impact as a community leader, emphasizing his ability to effect positive change.