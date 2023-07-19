RAPID CITY, S.D. - As summer settles into the Black Hills, residents and visitors alike are eager to savor the breathtaking outdoors and enjoy the local beauty. However, with rising temperatures, it becomes crucial to exercise caution and take the necessary steps to prevent heat-related illnesses. Sgt. Jesse Fagerland from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office shares essential tips for staying safe and healthy during the scorching summer months.
1. Stay Hydrated
Hydration is paramount when facing the summer heat. Sgt. Fagerland urges people to drink plenty of fluids, including water and electrolyte-rich beverages like Gatorade. Even if you don't feel thirsty, it's vital to keep hydrating throughout the day, especially during outdoor activities.
2. Protect Your Skin
Shield yourself from the sun's rays by wearing sunscreen and long-sleeved shirts that offer additional protection from the heat. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can also help shield your face and eyes from direct sunlight.
3. Limit Outdoor Activities During Midday
Avoid strenuous activities and manual labor during the hottest part of the day. If possible, schedule outdoor activities for the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are milder.
4. Never Leave Anyone in a Hot Vehicle
Sgt. Fagerland emphasizes the extreme danger of leaving pets or children unattended in a parked car. Vehicles heat up rapidly and can become life-threatening for those inside. If you come across an unattended vehicle with a child or pet inside, don't hesitate to call for assistance.
5. Recognize Heat Stroke Symptoms
Be vigilant in identifying heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke. Symptoms may include flushed skin, rapid breathing, headache, dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea, muscle weakness, and slurred speech. If you or someone else experiences these signs, seek immediate medical attention.
6. Seek Shelter When Necessary
When the heat becomes unbearable, seek refuge indoors or under shade. It's essential to listen to your body and prioritize your health and well-being.
7. Call for Assistance
If you or someone else experiences severe heat-related symptoms or distress, don't hesitate to call for medical assistance. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is readily available to help those in need.
By following these practical tips and staying mindful of the summer heat's potential risks, residents and visitors can enjoy all the beauty and outdoor activities that the Black Hills have to offer while safeguarding their health and well-being. Sgt. Fagerland concludes with a simple yet important message: "Have fun out here. It's a great place to live, just be safe about it. We are here to help you out when you're in trouble, and we want to mitigate those circumstances if possible."