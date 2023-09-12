RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Black Hills Raptor Center is an all volunteer based non-profit organization that provides rehabilitation services for injured birds of prey from our region as well as presenting educational programs using live raptors.
As an organization that is funded by donations, community help goes a long way. On Saturday, a construction team from Fountain Springs Church in Rapid City spent the day at the Raptor Center and completed several tasks to build up the facilities.
The team constructed two large closets in the building where the birds are housed, hung drywall in their garage, did some painting and landscaping. The Raptor Center shared their appreciation in a Facebook post.
Check out photos below of the construction team in action.