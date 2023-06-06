RAPID CITY, S.D. - At the Rapid City Central High School Graduation, Principal Randall Seales acknowledged his faculty and wanted to honor four of the staff who were retiring with 139 years school experience between them. With teacher shortages being a topic on every school boards mind, we wanted to thank a few teachers who had stood the test of time. NewsCenter1's Tyler Mathieson sat down with the four educators to get their perspectives on their careers.
We will bring you one of those interviews each day. Today, we begin with Mrs. Popowski.
Nancy Popowski
- Total years teaching: 26
- Years at Central: 7
- Position: Learning Disability Specialist/High School English