RAPID CITY, S.D. - "How do I know what animals to avoid in the Black Hills?" According to the National Parks Service, 3.6 million people visited the Black Hills that year alone. With that many people, there are bound to be encounters with wildlife. Most of those are uneventful or end up being a positive experience. However, every year there are
those encounters that remind us that these are wild animals and need to be treated with respect.
We at NewsCenter1 wanted to give you a resource to help you know what animals to avoid in your time in the Black Hills.
Ranking 7 dangerous animals in the Black Hills
Mountain goat
Updated
Jun 9, 2023
Photo Credits: Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce #7 Mountain Goat
When you think of dangerous you probably don't think about mountain goats. What you might be surprised by is that encounters with the animals have turned deadly in the past. According to the National Park Service, a hiker was fatally gored by a mountain goat while hiking in Olympic National Park in 2010. The National Park Service recommends you keep a distance of at least 50 yards between yourself and a mountain goat.
Coyote
Updated
Jun 9, 2023
#6 Coyote
Smaller than a wolf at about 45 pounds, coyotes don't seem to pose the biggest threat. However, a pack of coyotes can prove too much to handle. An encounter with a pair of coyotes lead to the only known adult fatality with an adult in 2009. According to National Geographic, a 19 year old woman was on a walk and was attacked in Canada. Coyotes have also been known to stalk human children. According to the National Parks Service, there have been multiple attacks on humans as close as Yellowstone Park. They say that coyotes are "
potentially dangerous and should never be fed or approached."
Black Widow
Updated
Jun 9, 2023
#5 Black Widow
The smallest creature on our list, Black Widows are not technically animals. However, don't let their miniscule size fool you. A bite from a black widow can be a very serious and even fatal event. According to National Geographic, "
bites produce muscle aches, nausea, and a paralysis of the diaphragm that can make breathing difficult." According to the Mayo Clinic, doctors my prescribe antivenom if a bite is causing serious symptoms.
Picasa 2.7
Elk
Updated
Jun 9, 2023
#4 Elk
Bull Elk can grow to five feet tall at the shoulder and weigh around 700 pounds. Combined with the massive antlers, that makes this animal one to steer well clear of. However, according to the National Parks Service the cow elk are more aggressive towards humans. During calving season, cow elk may bed their calves near buildings or under cars and may attack if they feel their calf is threatened. "If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible."
Timothy G. Lumley
Prairie Rattlesnake
Updated
Jun 9, 2023
#3 Prairie Rattlesnake
Topping out around five feet long, rattlesnakes are not the most physically imposing animals on this list. It is the only venomous snake that is native to the Black Hills. Known for the distinct sound made by their tails, they often would rather rattle than strike. They however have been known to strike without rattling. According to the National Park Service rattlesnakes are ambush predators who have great camouflage that help them blend into their environment. Make sure you watch your step and if you are bitten, call 911 immediately.
Mountain Lion
Updated
Jun 9, 2023
#2 Mountain Lion
North America's largest cat species is very different from the tabby you may have grown up with. Most mountain lions range from 75-175 pounds, according to the National Park Service, but they have been found to weigh up to 276 pounds. Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare but have increased in recent years due to higher amounts of human presence in forested areas. Five fatal mountain lion attacks on humans have been recorded since 2000. The National Parks Service shared this list if you are ever to encounter a mountain lion.
Do not run. A mountain lion's attack instincts are triggered by running. Keep children close, do not let them run ahead while hiking. Maintain eye contact, and never turn away from the lion. Stand up straight, with arms above your head in order to appear larger. Back away very slowly in case the lion is guarding a kill or her den. If the lion approaches, throw rocks or sticks and yell at the animal. If the lion does attack, fight back.
Bison
Updated
Jun 9, 2023
#1 Bison
A male bison is (bull) is the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America weighing up to 2,000 pounds and run up to 35 miles per hour, according to the National Parks Service. They are big, fast and can be very aggressive. The National Parks Service offers this advice:
When you encounter bison on foot, give them space: a minimum of 25 yards, and more is recommended. Monitor the bison’s behavior. A bison could be getting ready to charge you if: It stops what it’s doing and looks at you or turns to face you. It swings its head back and forth while staring at you. It paws at the ground or hooks the ground with its horns. It makes short bluff charges
Always have an escape plan by identifying nearby protective cover like trees and cars. If there’s no cover, turn around or wait for the bison to leave the area. Bison don’t like dogs, so keep dogs leashed when bison are in the area. Finally, bear spray can be effective at deterring an aggressive bison.