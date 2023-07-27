STURGIS, S.D. - The Loud American Roadhouse is a popular spot in Sturgis, South Dakota, for food, music, and motorcycles. The restaurant is known for its casual atmosphere, live music, and large selection of beers on tap.
The menu at the Loud American Roadhouse features classic American fare, such as burgers, steaks, and ribs. And don't forget about their "Legendary Steak Tips".
In addition to the food, the Loud American Roadhouse is also known for its live music. The restaurant hosts a variety of bands throughout the year, from country to rock to blues.
The Loud American Roadhouse is a great place to experience the best of what Sturgis has to offer. Whether you are looking for good food, live music, or a place to meet other bikers, the Loud American Roadhouse is the perfect spot.
Check out Loud American Roadhouse's Concert Lineup for the Rally:
Loud American Roadhouse Lineup 2023
- John Scalia - (August 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10)
- David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers - (August 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12)
- Wild Planes - (August 3, 4, 6 and 8)
- Judd Hoos - (August 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12)
- Bryan Loweree - (August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12)
- Jessie G - (August 4, and 5)
- The Rathco - (August 4 and 10)
- Arcana Kings - (August 5, 7, 11, and 12)
- Stone Senate - (August 5)
- Jessica Loobey - (August 5)
- Pop Rocks - (August 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11)
- Tripwire - (August 6, 7, and 8)
- Brandon Jones - (August 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12)
- Slamabama - (August 7 and 8)
- Katfish - (August 7 and 9)
- Nate Botsford - (August 8, and 9)
