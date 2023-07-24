Kickstands

STURGIS, S.D. - Kickstands Bar is a full-service bar and grill located in Sturgis. The bar has a wide selection of beers on tap. The grill serves up classic American comfort food, such as burgers, fries, and wings. Kickstands Bar is also a popular spot for live music. The bar hosts a variety of live music events throughout the year, including blues, rock, and country music.

Kickstands Bar is a great place to relax and enjoy a cold drink or a delicious meal. It is also a great place to catch a live music show.

Here is the concert lineup for this year:

Kickstands Lineup 2023
  • The ShotGunBillys - (July 31 - August 5, August 7 - August 11)
  • Last Train to Juarez - (August 4 and August 5)
  • Presley & Taylor - (August 4 and August 5)
  • Tim Zach - (August 4)
  • Ron Keel Band - (August 4)
  • Limberlost - (August 3 - August 5, August 7 - August 9)
  • Frank Fletcher - (August 5, 6, 7 and 8)
  • Gilby Clarke of Guns N Roses - (August 5)
  • Chelsey Dee & Company - (August 6)
  • The Almas - (August 6)
  • Scotty Austin (Formerly of Saving Abel) - (August 6)
  • Jasmine Cain - (August 6 and August 9)
  • Tanner Usrey - (August 7 and August 8)
  • Creed Fisher - (August 7 and August 8)
  • Lone Star Skynyrd - (August 8, 9 and 10)
  • Them Dirty Roses - (August 9 and 10 and 12)
  • Stormie Leigh - (August 9 and 10)
  • GRAVEL - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
  • Silent Theory - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
  • Texas Hippie Coalition - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
  • Mike and the Moonpies - (August 10)
  • Hot City Soul - (August 11)
  • Eli Howard & The Greater Good - (August 11 and 12)
  • Victory Underground - (August 11, 12 and 13)

For more information, CLICK HERE

Tags