STURGIS, S.D. - Kickstands Bar is a full-service bar and grill located in Sturgis. The bar has a wide selection of beers on tap. The grill serves up classic American comfort food, such as burgers, fries, and wings. Kickstands Bar is also a popular spot for live music. The bar hosts a variety of live music events throughout the year, including blues, rock, and country music.
Kickstands Bar is a great place to relax and enjoy a cold drink or a delicious meal. It is also a great place to catch a live music show.
Here is the concert lineup for this year:
- The ShotGunBillys - (July 31 - August 5, August 7 - August 11)
- Last Train to Juarez - (August 4 and August 5)
- Presley & Taylor - (August 4 and August 5)
- Tim Zach - (August 4)
- Ron Keel Band - (August 4)
- Limberlost - (August 3 - August 5, August 7 - August 9)
- Frank Fletcher - (August 5, 6, 7 and 8)
- Gilby Clarke of Guns N Roses - (August 5)
- Chelsey Dee & Company - (August 6)
- The Almas - (August 6)
- Scotty Austin (Formerly of Saving Abel) - (August 6)
- Jasmine Cain - (August 6 and August 9)
- Tanner Usrey - (August 7 and August 8)
- Creed Fisher - (August 7 and August 8)
- Lone Star Skynyrd - (August 8, 9 and 10)
- Them Dirty Roses - (August 9 and 10 and 12)
- Stormie Leigh - (August 9 and 10)
- GRAVEL - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
- Silent Theory - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
- Texas Hippie Coalition - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
- Mike and the Moonpies - (August 10)
- Hot City Soul - (August 11)
- Eli Howard & The Greater Good - (August 11 and 12)
- Victory Underground - (August 11, 12 and 13)
