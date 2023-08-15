STURGIS, S.D. - The 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally saw a decline in attendance by around 8%, with 458,161 participants compared to last year's 497,835, according to figures from the State Department of Transportation.
This year's rally, known as the "Rainy and Cool Rally," was marked by continuous rainfall from August 3 to August 6. Approximately 3 inches of rain drenched Sturgis and its surrounding areas during this period. Data from the National Weather Service indicated that this rally experienced the second coldest high temperatures since 1938, with a top temperature of 79.1 degrees. This figure was just behind the record set in 1999 at 78.4 degrees. When considering average temperatures, combining daily highs and lows, this year ranked as the 10th coolest at 69.0 degrees. Experts attributed this milder ranking to cloud cover retaining overnight warmth compared to prior years.
Throughout the event, temperatures remained significantly low. On August 5, the temperature peaked at 64 degrees, occurring shortly after midnight. August 7 saw a high of only 66 degrees, considerably below the usual August average. Forecasts for the coming week predict a swift temperature increase, with projected highs of 96 degrees on Saturday and 95 degrees on Monday.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen appreciated the attendees who endured the adverse weather, saying, "We appreciate all those who braved the rain and cold temperatures at this year's Rally. The sun did come out, and many were able to take in the beautiful rides around the Black Hills. We hope that your stay was memorable, and you will return for the 84th Rally next year."
Vehicle counts at nine entry points to Sturgis during the 83rd Rally showed an 8% reduction compared to the prior year, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
The City of Sturgis employs various indicators to estimate attendance, including entrance sensor-based traffic counts, vendor licenses issued, garbage collection, Mount Rushmore traffic, and sales tax calculations. Vehicle entries at different locations during the rally are as follows:
|Date
|Vehicles Entered
|Aug. 12, 2023
|33,278
|Aug. 11, 2023
|45,661
|Aug. 10, 2023
|52,195
|Aug. 9, 2023
|56,444
|Aug. 8, 2023
|55,848
|Aug. 7, 2023
|50,487
|Aug. 6, 2023
|60,586
|Aug. 5, 2023
|38,126
|Aug. 4, 2023
|45,652
The amount of garbage collected by the Sturgis Public Works Department revealed an 11% increase from the prior year, with 226.97 tons this year compared to 203.82 tons during last year's Rally.
Despite the challenges, the Sturgis Police Department reported approximately 131 more service calls during this year's Rally, totaling 1,607 calls versus 1,476 the previous year. Interestingly, parking violations decreased by 40, from 159 last year to 119 this year. Misdemeanor and felony drug arrests were consistent with the prior year, totaling 77 this year compared to 71 last year. Driving while intoxicated arrests were also similar, with 66 arrests this year compared to 63 the prior year.
The 84th City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is scheduled for August 2 to August 11, 2024.