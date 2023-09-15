RAPID CITY, S.D. - In a purr-fectly timed rescue mission that whisked away a furry feline from a potentially watery tale, a courageous kitten found itself in a real "claw-strophobic" situation. The daring rescue operation unfolded on Wednesday in downtown Rapid City, where the downtown area was just hours away from experiencing a rainstorm that would have been a real cat-astrophe.
The hair-raising adventure commenced around lunchtime when City building inspector Lon Schnittgrund was on his way to his car in the City Hall parking lot. Suddenly, his keen ears picked up a mysterious sound coming from the storm drain! Acting like a true "paw-trol" officer, Lon investigated and found a kitten that had slipped through the grate, putting itself in a bit of a "purr-dicament."
Without a second to waste, a call was placed to the City’s Utility Maintenance Department, summoning the dynamic duo of Troy Landry and Chad Wilczynski. The two arrived at the scene faster than a cat chasing a laser pointer. As if by a feline sixth sense, several City employees gathered during their lunch break, offering moral support and trying to purr-suade the kitten to safety.
Despite the concerted efforts of the City employees, the brave kitten seemed to prefer the cozy depths and darkness of the storm drain over mingling with its would-be rescuers. Even City planner Alex Osborne tried to bait the kitten to freedom, but alas, it wasn't in the mood for a meal.
The Humane Society, understanding the "catty-tude" of their young rescuee, provided a special rescue cage. This trap, cleverly placed in the storm drain, though our elusive hero still kept everyone guessing. Landry and Wilczynski opened nearby grates, attempting to lure the kitten to safety. However, the feline was having none of it.
At long last, around 4 p.m., City electrician Mark Preble, with the tech-savvy help of IT analyst Steve Baumker, charged into action. Together, they raised the grate and Preble made the daring descent into the abyss to rescue our pint-sized protagonist. The rescue arrived just in time, for as the sun set, the downtown area was drenched by a downfall of rain – a true "cat-aclysm" narrowly averted!
After this whisker-raising adventure, the kitten spent the night with two compassionate City employees, making new friends and searching for its "furr-ever" home. The tiny survivor was eventually adopted by one of the employees, securing its place in the "paw-sitive" community of Rapid City.
The kitten, now affectionately known as 'Stormy,' will forever be remembered as the courageous fur-ball that braved the storm drain and emerged unscathed.