RAPID CITY, S.D. - In the upper Midwest, hail is a common occurrence. While smaller hail may not cause significant issues, it can quickly destroy all the time and effort you've put into gardening.
According to Tim Sime, the owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse, "As any gardener knows, in our area, if you're going to garden, there's probably likely that hail is going to come around at some point in the season, and there's nothing worse than seeing your hard work and expense and efforts being diminished in minutes."
To prevent hail damage to your garden, consider installing hail netting over and around your garden.
"It's a very lightweight fabric. It is easy to support, doesn't take a lot of structure, but something you would put up for the season and typically take down figure at the end of the season and you can get several years of use out of the fabric," Sime explains.
Hail netting can be held up by a simple wooden or PVC pipe structure.
It is designed to be strong enough to withstand larger hail, with Sime stating, "Typically speaking, it's strong enough that I've never had anybody come back and say, 'Man, the hail just went right through it.'"
Depending on the amount of hail you receive in a season, the fabric should hold up for several years before needing replacement. The hail netting allows sunlight, air, and rain to pass through while effectively stopping hail of most sizes from damaging your garden.
Additionally, if you fully encase your garden with hail netting, it can even keep out animals looking for an easy snack. There really are no downsides to putting hail netting over your garden. It provides an affordable and practical solution to protect your hard work from hail damage, ensuring that your gardening efforts flourish despite severe weather conditions.