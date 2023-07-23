RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a long break due to the COVID pandemic, the 40th annual Western Dakota Gem and Mineral Show returned to Rapid City at the Central States Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Around 17 vendors were in attendance showcasing gems, minerals, fossils, and more for purchase. And while the show was smaller than the convention previously held in Rapid City, Western Dakota Gem and Mineral Society President Deborah Vick says the event still drew a good crowd. "We have got people that love the Fairburn Agates. They love agates, they love lapidary. I think it is the fact that people that love rocks and love the area get together– it is camaraderie, it is a wide variety of different choices. you get experience with how people do cabochons, how to do slabs, how to do jewelry," she said. The event also featured silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, and a kids area put together by South Dakota Mines. 

