CUSTER, S.D. – For over 40 years, The Dakotas Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club has gathered owners and enthusiasts of the famous car to the Black Hills area for a Labor Day weekend of cars and cruises, ending with a car show for the public on Sunday. This year cars as far back as 1939 took over Sixth Street and Mount Rushmore Road. Check out photos from the event!
If you are interested in joining the Dakotas Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club, check out their Facebook page and website for more information.