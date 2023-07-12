RAPID CITY, S.D. - Life for a K9 unit can be stressful. From detecting narcotics and going on patrols, there is a lot to keep you busy.

Jary was part of the Rapid City Police Department K9 unit for 7 years until his retirement earlier this year.

Jary has found a home with his partner, Officer Brandon Thompson, and is enjoying his downtime.

Recently, the RCPD K9 Facebook page shared a wonderful story about an interaction that Officer Thompson had with his neighbors.

Thompson's neighbor had their granddaughters visiting and decided to take a "field trip" to meet the officer and retired Jary. Check out this gallery of the visit.

The visitors were also able to meet active K9 Hoonigan in his quarters.

Related: