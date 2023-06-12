RAPID CITY, S.D.– Do you need real puppies to do a puppy pose during a yoga session? According to the Humane Society of the Black Hills on Sunday, you do if you are participating in a "puppy yoga" session! Together with The Yoga Studio in Rapid City, visitors to the Humane Society had a special yoga session with several puppies from the animal shelter. "

"It is a good way to get some of the puppies a little bit more interaction," Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Cassie Sloan said. "People like to come here. It's a great outreach and lets people see some other dogs do."

