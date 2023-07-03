RAPID CITY, S.D.– After having to reschedule due to weather, the City of Rapid City and other local groups came together for a hydrant party on Monday. With help from the Rapid City Fire Department, Robbinsdale Park became a big splash pad as a fire truck brought gallons of fun to kids in the area. Bubbles, water guns, and popsicles were supplied by both the fire and police departments for additional excitement. "It's a way to get the community together, bring people from surrounding neighborhoods just to have fun, get out and play," Parks and Recreation Specialist Lindsey Myers said. "Meet new people and get to know the firefighters and the police officers."
Check out these photos from the event!