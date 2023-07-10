RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Black Hills Center for Equality held its annual Pride in the Park celebration at Rapid City's Memorial Park as part of the Black Hills Pride weekend. As of 2020 the Movement Advancement Project, which tracks LGBTQ-related laws and policies, reported that around 25,000 residents in the state of South Dakota identified as part of the LGBTQ community.
While Pride in the Park has been an ongoing annual event, Black Hills Center for Equality Treasurer Toni Diamond says that in the four years, she has been part of the organization process, the growth has been huge. "Four years ago, I think we had maybe 40 or 50 vendors, she recalled. "And on Sunday we had 90 vendors." Among the local vendors, she adds that many large corporate organizations also were represented at the event such as the Holiday Inn and Wells Fargo, along with other businesses such as Starbucks and Target. "It is building community and breaking down barriers."
Board Member for the Black Hills Center for Equality Michael Abante has called Rapid City home for almost two years. A Las Vegas native, he says that events like Pride in the Park provide Rapid City and South Dakota's growing LGBTQ population a safe space to express themselves freely. "We all deserve people to love, a beautiful place to live and we deserve to treat each other with love and respect."
Scroll through the photo collection below