RAPID CITY, S.D.– Monument Health honored the many children fighting serious illnesses in the community on Saturday, hosting their annual Little Black Hills Battles 5K.
Now in its third year, the 5K walk brings the children and their families out for a day of fun outside of the hospital. Each year a group of six children are honored who are being cared for at Monument Health. This year however there were eight, including two children who passed away, and whose stories continue to inspire. “A couple of those are honorary kids that unfortunately cannot be with us today," Pediatric Charge Nurse Danielle Moore said. Moore has been part of the walk for all three years. "But we still want wanted to highlight their lives. And so we get to connect with the families and get their stories and be a part of writing their stories on our banners that you can see across the walk."
The event also included activities and games for kids and food trucks. And a DJ playing music for the attendees, creating a fun environment for kids and families outside of a hospital setting
"Our kids in the hospital are so brave. Any time you are in the hospital, it is difficult," Pediatric Nurse for Monument Health Hannah Selken said. "But being a kid in the hospital, when there are things that you do not understand is even more difficult. So it is nice for us as nurses to be able to come together with our patients and celebrate the battles that they fought."
To learn more about the children honored at the 5K walk on Saturday, Monument Health has a series of bios on their website telling their stories.